Britney Spears addresses ‘so many crazy things’ in Instagram post

Her career in limbo and health in question, Britney Spears posted a video and message to address “so many crazy things being said.”

Spears has been admitted to a heat high-care facility to help cope with her father’s ongoing recovery from a ruptured colon. She looked strait to the camera in what appeared a self-recorded clip. Her accompanying post:

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

(Lufti is Spears’ ex-manager.)

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”

“You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you .”

Spears canceled her “Domination” residency in January. She announced she is taking some “me time” to rest last month. She is reportedly due to be released from an in-patient facility this month.

