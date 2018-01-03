Kats

Britney Spears caps Las Vegas Strip run as single-night residency champ

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2018 - 5:27 pm
 

Britney Spears closed her residency at Axis with more than a show.

She made a statement, too, of the financial variety.

Spears’ box-office take from her New Year’s Eve performance was reportedly $1,172,000, a record for the famous Planet Hollywood venue.

That number is also the highest reported take for a single show in a theater residency ever in Las Vegas.

Axis sold at its capacity of 4,600, what it seats when the mezzanine level is closed (that space is taken by the massive amount of projection equipment used in the “Piece of Me” production). The night proved the proverbial perfect storm for ticket revenue, with prices lifted higher than a typical show (averaging about $255) because of Spears’ announced closing of the show, and an already robust crowd for New Year’s Eve.

Those familiar with ticketing in the venue said the show, her 249th, was the most difficult ticket in her four-year residency.

Next up as Axis enters the Post-Brit Era, Pitbull’s five-show run from Jan. 17-Jan. 24.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

