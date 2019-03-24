Brody Jenner drinks from a shoe, puts on a show at On The Record

Brody Jenner performs a "Shoey," which is drinking beer out of a sneaker, at On The Record at Park MGM on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Brody Jenner adheres to a tradition where he quaffs Coors Light from a pink Converse sneaker.

Gross. I mean, Coors Light?

Jenner drank again from the footwear on Saturday night during his DJ set at On The Record, the speakeasy and club at Park MGM in Las Vegas. He calls this practice a “Shoey,” which is inspired by Australian rugby players who drink from their shoes after games while calling out out, “Shoot the Boot!”

Jenner, the son of Linda Thompson (the actress and beauty queen also known as Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend and producer David Foster’s ex-wife) and Caitlyn Jenner, has reportedly named his dog Shoey. He has headlined Las Vegas clubs for years, including Jewel at Aria, Hyde Nightclub at Bellagio and 1Oak at Mirage.

Jenner is set to headline the new Jemaaa pool at Nomad Las Vegas on April 19. It’s a scene for sandals, except in the DJ booth.

No Pizza party

You might, or might not, remember the announced plans for Heavy Metal Pizza Party at 1212 Main Street, next to Casa Don Juan in the Arts District. The concept has long been tabled.

The inspiration of The Golden Tiki and Evel Pie Managing Partner Branden Powers, Heavy Metal Pizza Party was to be filled with displays dedicated to such hard-rock icons as the late Ronnie James Dio and Vinnie Paul. An arcade for 1970s pinball machines and 1980s video games were also envisioned, and the hot spot was targeted for an opening by last Halloween.

An adventurous entrepreneur, Powers customarily has a Plan B (or Plan P, as in pizza). He has something else cooking. We’ll serve when it’s ready.

Tenors to Sin City

Tenors of Rock are finishing their run at Harrah’s Showroom on Monday night. They’re turning it around quick, moving to Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood to open previews April 3.

The cozier venue will make for a more rock-club vibe than the band’s showroom presentation. Skeptics are wondering if five singers and a backing band can fit in that room. But I’ve seen far more musicians on a comparatively sized stage at both Copa Rooms (Bootlegger Bistro and Tuscany Suites) and, in years past, the Lounge at the Palms. It can be done.

Mob for Stanhope

Tickets for caustic stand-up comic Doug Stanhope’s two shows at Plaza Showroom on May 25 went on sale Friday. They sold out Saturday. Sorry for the late notice. He impressively sold out 900 tickets before anyone could even consider a marketing campaign.

Stanhope lives in Bisbee, Ariz. As a 2015 story in The Guardian recounted, he sold off his collection of football helmets on eBay to help pay for the bar he ran at the time, the Fun House. He also tried to sell his mom’s ashes on the consumer-to-consumer website until learning it was illegal.

Stanhope’s crowds are famously drunk; his 2014 show at the Plaza was curtailed because just one of the showroom’s bars (and one bartender) were operating. Expect all bars to be running for Stanhope. If drunken revelry mixed with biting stand-up comedy is your thing, he is worth the effort.

Castle for Murray

Laugh Factory at Tropicana headliner Murray Sawchuck, who wears the blue suit that I want, is headlining the legendary Magic Castle in Hollywood from Monday through March 31. Sawchuck is also playing the role of a waiter-slash-magician in an upcoming episode of “GLOW,” which is premieres its third season on Netflix this summer.

Great Moments in Social Media

Members of Aersomith arrived in Las Vegas over the weekend to check out the staging for the band’s “Deuces Are Wild” series at the Park Theater.

The @Aerosmith official Twitter feed shows a cool black-and-white shot of guitar great Joe Perry onstage for the first time, and also color shots of guitarist Brad Whitford and keyboardist Buck Johnson at McCarran International Airport. The residency starts April 6.

Cool Hang Alert

“America’s Got Talent” champ and long-running Vegas performer Michael Grimm has forged a very cool series at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz. He and his Delta Bound Band celebrate Mardi Gras at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with such themed hits as “Shake Your Tambourine,” and “Congo Square & Qualified.” Grimm is back with a tribute to Otis Redding on April 9 and April 30. Tickets start at $30 (not including fees), hit the Smith Center website for info.

