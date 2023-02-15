Bruno Mars extends Las Vegas Strip run

Vegas favorite Bruno Mars has booked six more shows at his favorite Vegas venue, Dolby Live.

His funk is uptown. His show is on the Strip.

Bruno Mars has booked six more shows at his favorite Vegas venue, Dolby Live at Park MGM. The added dates, announced Wednesday morning are May 24, 27-27 and 31; and June 2-3. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at ticketmaster.com.

Mars opened his open-ended series at Park MGM on New Year’s Eve weekend 2016. He has since appeared solo and also in Silk Sonic alongside the omnipotent Anderson .Paak.

Both productions have been under “phone-free” or “lock up your phones” protocol. This has inspired Mars to sing his greatest unrecorded song, “I Took Your Phones Away.”

Hunt is on at RWLV

Sam Hunt is premiering at Resorts World Theatre on April 21-22, hotel officials announced Wednesday morning. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at AXS.com. “House Party” and “Body Like a Back Road,” are among Hunt’s hits. The star country artist headlined the second night of the last Route 91 Festival on the Strip on Sept. 30, 2017.

