Kats

Bruno Mars extends Las Vegas Strip run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
Updated February 15, 2023 - 11:54 am
Bruno Mars performs on New Year's Eve at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Sam Hunt is premiering at Resorts World Theatre on April 21-22, hotel officials announced Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (The Dwyers).

His funk is uptown. His show is on the Strip.

Bruno Mars has booked six more shows at his favorite Vegas venue, Dolby Live at Park MGM. The added dates, announced Wednesday morning are May 24, 27-27 and 31; and June 2-3. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at ticketmaster.com.

Mars opened his open-ended series at Park MGM on New Year’s Eve weekend 2016. He has since appeared solo and also in Silk Sonic alongside the omnipotent Anderson .Paak.

Both productions have been under “phone-free” or “lock up your phones” protocol. This has inspired Mars to sing his greatest unrecorded song, “I Took Your Phones Away.”

Hunt is on at RWLV

Sam Hunt is premiering at Resorts World Theatre on April 21-22, hotel officials announced Wednesday morning. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at AXS.com. “House Party” and “Body Like a Back Road,” are among Hunt’s hits. The star country artist headlined the second night of the last Route 91 Festival on the Strip on Sept. 30, 2017.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Achtung Baby: U2 coming to the Sphere
By / RJ

“U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere” was revealed in superlative fashion, with a quick but dazzling commercial in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

