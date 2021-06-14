Bruno Mars, Van Morrison set new show dates on the Strip

Bruno Mars is the first headliner back on the Strip in the pandemic reopening. He’s added six shows at Park Theater.

Bruno Mars and Van Morrison have not a lot in common as live performers. One invokes choreography and pyrotechnics. The other has amassed a long list of rock classics dating to the 1960s.

But these superstars have both proven, over the years and just today, they can sell tickets in VegasVille.

Mars has added four dates to his residency return at Park Theater at Park MGM. He’s back July 30, July 31, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. These are in addition to his already sold-out dates July 2-3, July 9-10, and July 23-24. Tickets for the added dates start at $99.50 onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

In previous shows, Mars has uncorked “Uptown Funk,” “24K Magic,” “Treasure,” grooving with his Hooligans backing band and delivering and a healthy complement of pyro.

Mars is the first resident headliner on the Strip to be back after the pandemic shutdown. Park Theater has been dark since the 311 shows March 11-13, 2020. Mars’ shows are again “phone free,” with cell phones and smart watches prohibited and “pouched” prior to the performance.

Morrison, a recurring headliner in Las Vegas, has three shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Feb. 18, Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, 2022. Tickets are $64.50, not including fees, onsale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The shows follow the release this year of “Latest Record Project: Volume 1,” Morrison’s 42nd studio album.

