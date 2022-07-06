Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance near Detroit on Tuesday night. Initial reports are his condition is not life-threatening.

Carlos Santana performs a sound check after a press conference to announce an extension of Santana's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance near Detroit on Tuesday night.

A combination of heat, hiumidity and dehydration forced Santana to halt th show.

The 74-year-old rock legend and House of Blues at Mandalay Bay headliner dropped to the stage midway through his set at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theater. He was performing “Joy,” a collaboration with Chris Stapleton from the recently released “Blessings and Miracles” album when he stopped playing and fell.

The guitar great’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a two phone chats that Santana had suffered from dehydration and exhaustion. Vrionis said the musician had been transported to the emergency room.

“It’s 95 degrees and very humid, and he became dehydrated,” Vrionis said. “His legs got wobbly and it was best not to try to finish the show.”

Video from the confer shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer waving to the crowd as he is wheeled away on a stretcher.

Santana’s show Wednesday night in Pittsburg is being rescheduled. He is due back for Friday’s show in Noblesville, Indiana; and Saturday in Cincinnati

Vrionis said the episode was not related to Santana’s heart scare in November, when his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, rushed him to the hospital as he experienced chest pains. He had a stent implanted and missed a set of shows in December.

Santana, a Las Vegas resident, has since returned in classic form to the House of Blues stage. He has toured with Earth Wind & Fire, co-headliners in Tuesday’s show.

In May, Santana announced a five-year extension at House of Blues. At the time, he said he wanted to continue to rock on for more than a decade.

“I am working with a trainer, and we are working on my balance, equilibrium, confidence,” Santana said. “We work on how to breathe correctly. I have changed my diet, exercising, walking. I want to be around for a while, probably past 90, still doing what I love to do in such a way that it means something.”

