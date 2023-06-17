Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas

Carrie Underwood performs during her premiere at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Ralph Larmann)

Carrie Underwood’s team has long wanted the superstar to get drenched during “Something in the Water.”

But Underwood has opted to stay out of any waterfalls, mostly because of her active road schedule.

“They’ve wanted me to do some sort of water-something over the years, with that song, but being on tour, I’m not about to get drenched 60 nights on tour,” Underwood said during a welcome event and requisite Champagne toast Wednesday in the fancy lobby of Crockfords at Resorts World. “I’m not going to get soaked and then get on my bus with my children or anything like that. But here, it’s like, ‘OK. We can finally do this.’ They came up with this concept, and it’s magic.’”

Underwood returns Wednesday for six dates running through July 1, back in September and again November and December during the National Finals Rodeo. Underwood has not announced an end to her “Reflection” residency, leaving open the possibility of 2024 dates (ticket info and show dates are at rwlasvegas.com).

As her appearance with Resorts World President Scott Sibella and AEG Presents exec Bobby Reynolds indicated, Underwood’s importance to the Resorts World headlining roster can’t be overstated.

Katy Perry’s “Play” closes in November. Resorts World might have lost star magician-stunt illusionist David Blaine, for good, after he dropped his July dates, citing a shoulder injury suffered onstage in March.

Celine Dion’s status is an even larger mystery than Blaine’s future. The superstar chanteuse has not announced plans to be back onstage. All of her international tour dates have been wiped from the schedule, and she’s been the focus of since-debunked tabloid reports she is moving back to Montreal because her Stiff Person Syndrome symptoms have worsened.

Underwood of course filled the November opening dates planned for Dion at Resorts World Theater. The show’s critical and commercial success have helped Resorts World Theater maintain its momentum in an extraordinarily competitive Strip entertainment climate.

And Underwood is part of Las Vegas history as the superstar who premiered a prominent venue.

“It was pretty scary to the open Resorts World, I’m not gonna lie,” Underwood said in an earlier chat, in May. “I was like, ‘This is a lot of pressure.’ We just want to do a good job, and I’ll always be the first and no matter however long it’s there. That’s just it’s pretty cool to be able to say.”

Her radio gig

Underwood is more than a recording star, Strip headliner and international touring star. She’s a personality on SiriusXM. On June 9, she announced Carrie’s Country on, Channel 60 and on the SXM App. Underwood kicked off the station with a live broadcast from Nashville, during the Music Row Happy Hour at the Margaritaville Cafe. Her performances of “Out of That Truck” and “Before He Cheats” are posted to YouTube.

Urban and Adele

Keith Urban returned his blazing country production to Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort over the weekend. Lest we forget, Urban played a noble role at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during his residency at that theater. He took four dates in March and April 2022, left open when Adele postponed her original “Weekends with Adele” residency.

Urban sang “Easy on Me” as a tribute when he took the stage that night. He recalled those tense times at Caesars.

“I think it was bold to do what she did in the face of all of the criticism she knew she was going to get,” Urban said during a recent Q&A leading to his return to the Strip. “At the end of the day, she knows that her name is on that ticket, her name is on every review. It’s her who’s going to get reviewed. It’s not the production. It’s not the band. It’s not the set list. It’s her who is going to get critiqued on every level.”

Urban can identify.

“Aa performer, if you’re not 100 percent, about what you’re walking out to do, don’t do it,” the 55-year-old country hit-maker said. “I mean, the ways in which we go about doing all of that is different from artist to artist. I’m not here to comment on that. But I’ve heard amazing reviews about her show, now. And more power to her for wanting it to be right.”

Urban has not seen Adele’s show. We would love to know his thoughts. And as he says, “As far as as being able to cover for her, that was just a no-brainer.”

From the grassroots

A recent Las Vegas theater project has piqued — piqued, I tell you! — our interest off the Strip:

The Broadway-creating tandem of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor showcased “The House on Watch Hill” at The Beverly Theater on June 10. The story is inspired by, but not a rote recitation of, events from Oberacker’s teen years, when he and his mischievous friends convinced a neighboring family to convert some of their house into a haunted house. Funny ’80s reference, the story scoots, and the music is terrific.

Oberacker and Taylor scored in 2017 with “Bandstand,” growing that musical from Vegas to Broadway. “Watch Hill” is an attempt to a similar path, premiering at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District in January.

Until then, Majestic is presenting “Scream’d — An Unauthorized Musical Parody” (featuring Golden Knights in-arena announcer and Vegas entertainer Katie Marie Jones) in September. In December, the original musical “A Very Vegas Christmas Carol” premieres.

Scrooge is a resort owner. The Ghost of Christmas Past is Liberace. The Ghost of Christmas Future is a Cirque clown. Yuletide cheer takes on a different hue at Majestic.

Might We Recommend …

“Cotton Club Revue” at The Duomo at Rio. This is for you late Father’s Day planners. This is a talented, heartfelt, energetic production reviving the heady days of the fabled New York. The next performance is 6 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances scheduled in an extended engagement. Check it out at Caesars.com/rio-las-vegas/shows.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.