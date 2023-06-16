Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain

David Blaine has called out of his last scheduled shows at Resorts World.

David Blaine is treated onstage at Resorts World Theatre after suffering a separated shoulder in his show-opening, 80-foot drop into cardboard boxes on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (@DavidBlaine Instagram)

David Blaine is shown after falling some 80 feet into cardboard boxes on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Blaine is shown on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Blaine answered the question about canceling his shows in July with a single word: “Shoulder.”

But we get it.

Blaine canceled his performances July 14-15 at Resorts World Theater, leaving open the possibility his “In Spades” show is finished at the venue. Blaine has no performances currently on the books.

As for further dates, a rep for AEG Presents said only that news about his shows future shows would be forthcoming. AEG books the theater. Blaine has not responded when asked an up-or-down question abut his possible return.

This is as mysterious as Blaine’s show-ending card trick, dizzying to his entire audience.

Blaine’s “shoulder” comment was a reference to a mishap on stage on March 12. He has reportedly not fully recovered from injuries he suffered that night.

The 50-year-old headliner had been opening his “In Spades” show with an 80-foot free fall into a stack of cardboard moving boxes near the house-left side of the stage. On the night he was injured, Blaine missed his mark, slightly. He landed awkwardly, suffering a dislocated right shoulder.

A few doctors in the audience helped Blaine pop his arm back into place, a scene that played out in the middle of the stage and in front of the audience. The stunt performer and magician finished the show, but that act has been pulled from the show as Blaine recovers.

The veteran performer out of Brooklyn has said he’s been trying to insure the act, so he can return it to in his show. Meantime, fans await word if Blaine will at all jump back into his first Las Vegas residency.

