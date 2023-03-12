Las Vegas Strip headliner David Blaine injured, continues show

David Blaine was injured onstage at Resorts World on Saturday night. It’s not the first time.

David Blaine is shown after falling some 80 feet into cardboard boxes on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Blaine is shown on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Blaine has been accused of being separated from sanity. Saturday night he suffered a separated shoulder during his “In Spades” show at Resorts World Theatre.

Blaine misfired on his landing during his show-opening, 80-foot drop into a stack of boxes in the audience. The hotel reported Saturday night that Blaine suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

“Mr. Blaine was treated by doctors from the audience on stage in front of the assembled crowd, where they successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort. After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor.”

The danger risks in Blaine’s shows have been evident throughout his 10 shows so far at Resorts World. He said Friday’s show was the closest he’s come to blacking out onstage, during his underwater, breath-holding act. He resurfaced from the large tank, gasping, at the 10:01 mark.

Blaine also pierced his left palm in his Dec. 17 performance, in which he slams his hand over three cups selected by audience members. On this night, the cup concealed the trick’s danger prop — an ice pick.

