CeeLo Green ready to spin a new show on Las Vegas Strip

The man in the mirror once played a piano spinning high above an arena crowd.

CeeLo Green is that man, back in Las Vegas, with his “Man In The Mirror” production booked for 16 performances at Flamingo Showroom from March 24 to Aug. 22 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday). Green’s show is the first announced residency at the showroom after Donny and Marie Osmond closed their residency Saturday night.

Green delivered a memorable moment at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, performing “Forget You” as his grand piano rotated over the crowd. The artist was seat-belted to the piano bench; another highlight of that show was a landlocked Neil Diamond singing “Sweet Caroline” to close the night.

“It will be a visually stunning show and experience centered around the theme of self-discovery, shining a light into souls and dispelling the shadow of doubt,” Green said in a news release announcing the show. “It is my pleasure to entertain so come and share. … I’m certain you will see your reflection.”

Green will be backed by live players and draw from such hits as, “Don’t Cha” (which he wrote for Pussycat Dolls), “Crazy” and the aforementioned, piano-spinning hit.

Though the show shares a name with a Michael Jackson hit, there is no indication it will be a tribute to Jackson. Green previously headlined at Planet Hollywood in 2013 with “Loberace,” inspired loosely by Liberace’s showmanship.

Green also performed four shows at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. The show was close, tight, scaled down and a great deal of fun. As he said at the time, “It’s the first installment of many endeavors to come.”

