65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Celine Dion’s lounge gig a boon to Las Vegas act

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2019 - 7:15 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2019 - 8:36 pm

Louis Prima. Keely Smith. The Checkmates.

The long list of iconic Las Vegas lounge acts just added another name …

Celine Dion.

Dion performed to a packed house at Skyfall Lounge at the top of Delano Las Vegas on Thursday night. She wasn’t on the hotel marquee. Instead, the outgoing Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner was the unbilled headliner at Amway’s 60th anniversary celebration.

If Amway officials paid Dion industry standard — say, what Bruno Mars commands for a private gig — her fee was at least $1 million.

The show was also a boon to a rising Vegas vocal group Vox Vegas, which opened the show.

The act was created by Mo5aic vocal group member Josh Huslig. The ensemble performs corporate gigs and pop-up shows wherever possible, playing off its Vegas affiliation but keeping busy outside the city.

The numbing reality for Vegas entertainers is there is often more work outside Vegas than in town for Vegas-style groups.

“We’re built to basically promote Las Vegas,” Huslig says. “We do most of that outside of Las Vegas.”

But this night was on the Strip, co-starring one of the city’s most famous headliners.

“They asked me to put a night together,” says Huslig, who had no idea who else was on the bill. “We have a customized, free-form experience. Like an a cappella group on steroids.”

Huslig and Mo5aic bandmates Corwyn Hodge, Heath Burgett, Jake Moulton, Roopak Ahuja and Kenny Urban were joined by Ashley Fuller (“Alice” and “Opium” at The Cosmopolitan), Jaclyn McSpadden (Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox), Savannah Smith of “Vegas — The Show,” and Vegas artist Jay R Beatbox (given name Jorge Amparo Jr.).

“We came in and gave them everything but the kitchen sink,” Huslig says. “We really warmed them up to a climax for this big, reveal moment.”

There were a few moments of disbelief among the band members as Celine was introduced.

“We only knew it was a huge name,” Huslig says. “When it was Celine, we kind of stopped and were like, ‘Is that really her?’ In this city, you never know. It might be someone from ‘Legends.’ But then it was obvious who it was, and it was, ‘Wow, OK.’ We were very happy to be part of this huge night.”

Dion, Corden hit the streets

On the topic of Celine … the segment Dion and James Corden recorded on March 22 for “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” airs at 10 p.m. Monday.

The two drove along the Strip in a black SUV, and on a watercraft on Lake Bellagio. So, expect the requisite “Titanic” theme to be part of this traveling medley. They even stopped to fill their rig with gas (apparently “I Drove All Night” can’t happen on an empty tank).

Dion joins a growing list of such Corden-karaoke superstars as Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Madonna and Stevie Wonder who have fastened in to sing. Vegas resident headliners Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Gwen Stefani have also cut loose while riding shotgun.

Steven seeks Stern

Steven Tyler has once more invited Howard Stern to Vegas for Aerosmith’s “Deuces are Wild” residency at Park Theater. Tyler took to Twitter on Friday to openly request and audience with Stern, posting, “HEY @HOWARDSTERN IF YOU COME AGAIN TO OUR SHOW IN VEGAS THEN WE’LL COME AGAIN TO YOUR @STERNSHOW- AND I PROMISE TO KEEP WHAT YOU TEXTED ME BACK A SECRET #HOWARDSTERNCOMESAGAIN.”

Tyler also retweeted my interview with Stern from last week, centered on the release of Stern’s latest book “Howard Stern Comes Again.” At the end of that chat, I had asked Stern about coming out to Vegas. Tyler had earlier texted Stern, asking him to see the show, and a segment of that message was posted on Stern’s website.

So: This all could well lead to a historic summit of rock and broadcast icons. As a friend of Tyler’s told me, “Steven and Howard are great, mad friends and have a real bromance. The short list of people Steven idolizes starts with Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and Howard Stern — in any order.”

Cool Hang Alert

Give it UP for The Hot Club of Las Vegas, heading the Jazz Brunch at NoMad Hotel. Vegas’ A-plus artists Mundo Juillerat, Noybel Gorgoy, Johnny Miles and Chris Davis have long been something of a hidden gem in Vegas. But the gypsy-jazz act has a regular Strip gig, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. The food is delish, the Soft Mocktail menu refreshing and the vibe uber-groovy.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST