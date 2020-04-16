Celine posts in 2 languages from 1 locale: Las Vegas

International star and Las Vegas favorite Celine Dion has connected emotionally to her fans in English and French.

Celine Dion is shown performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Celine Dion is shown performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Celine Dion is shown performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Celine Dion is reportedly staying inside with her family at her Lake Las Vegas estate during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Dion released a moving clip on social media Wednesday, at once boosting her fans’ spirits and applauding front-line health professionals.

Dion appeared in her kitchen from her Las Vegas residence, where she is isolating with her sons: 19-year-old Rene-Charles and 9-year-olds Nelson and Eddy. Dion has for years owned a home in Lake Las Vegas. More recently, she has been building an estate at The Summit in Summerlin.

The original headliner at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and a favorite on the Strip for 16 years, Dion has halted her “Courage” world tour because of the COVID-19 crisis. She connected emotionally to her fans in English and French.

From the superstar’s posted message: “As we all know, these are incredibly difficult times that we are dealing with right now. But I hope that you are all doing your best to stay healthy and as positive as can be during this situation.”

She continues, “Most of us have been asked to remain at home, but there are so many heroes out there who are going to work every single day, risking their lives and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us. These people have families and loved ones who they are worried about, but still go out to work to save us, to serve us. I’m talking about health care professionals, first responders, social workers, and essential services providers such as grocery store workers. I cannot thank all of you enough.”

She ends with a plea to practice social distancing: “We must all do everything we can to stop this virus. So please do your part, and stay at home. If you must go out, be sure to practice physical distancing. Let’s take care of each other and I know we will get through this together. Be safe, everyone.”

Dion announced Tuesday she is in the lineup for Saturday’s “One World: Together at Home” all-star concert. The show will be broadcast on ABC, CBS and NBC, along with major streaming services. Late-night stars Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon host.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats~ podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.