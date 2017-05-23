Chainsmokers butt into Billboards in a most common manner

Andrew Taggart, left, and Alex Pall, right of The Chainsmokers, perform "Young" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Chainsmokers arrive at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Former New York Yankees great Bernie Williams joins Jerry Lopez, Right, and Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns on Monday, April 24, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns founder Jerry Lopez, left, is shown performing Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 at the Lounge at the Palms. At right is vocalist Tony Davich. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The famous "Million Dollar Quartet" pose, with Rob Lyons standing atop Tony Moreno's bass, with Frankie Moreno (far left) and Alec Zeilon (concealed, but he is there) in the mix. (Althea Clark)

The answer: Paper flowers, fake snow, multicolored balloons and golden confetti.

The question: What fell upon my head over the weekend?

My Twitter followers already heard that one, but we’re coming off another four-lanyard, five-wristband weekend in VegasVille.

Having recovered, moderately, I impart more from the scene:

Chainsmokers butt in

The Chainsmokers ducked much of the “magenta” carpet frivolity before Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards and entered T-Mobile Arena the old-fashioned way — through the main entrance. This was about an hour before showtime.

Some fans did shout at Chainsmoker Drew Taggert as he strutted into the arena, but otherwise they blended in blithely with the crowd.

How many in the house?

The Billboards filled T-Mobile, with an official attendance of 10,400.

Copa for Cain

In a surprising turnabout, Jonathan Cain of Journey moved his solo show scheduled for The Space for this Monday night to the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. Space proprietor Mark Shunock said an issue with the installation of the venue’s new sprinkler system forced the late change. Bootlegger Bistro owner Lorraine Hunt-Bono heard of the change at about 3:30 p.m.

Tickets were set at $20, the showtime unchanged, at 7 p.m. The show is a benefit for ARTTEC, the career training program that links students with entertainment-industry professionals to develop career goals.

Santa Fe leaving Palms

The signal that there is an overhaul planned for the Lounge at the Palms: Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns are leaving that venue after their performance May 29. Still awaiting formal word from Station Casinos on the plans for that room, which has nothing on its schedule after that May 29 date.

Santa Fe’s next stop is Vamp’d rock club on West Sahara, beginning 10:30 p.m. June 5, $10 cover. The band plans to perform there through June, at least. Back at the Lounge at the Palms, Franky Perez and the Dirty headlines the room 10 p.m. Saturday (no cover for that one).

But come June, expect renovations — at least — at a very appealing venue for live music over the past eight years. The Lounge was the original Las Vegas home of Matt Goss, and the room’s headliners have included Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Frankie Moreno, Perez, the Playboy Comedy Club and David Perrico’s Pop Strings. It was also the site of the infamous “Typewriter Night” of 2011, and if you weren’t there, you really missed something.

A nod to the noggin

Heavy metal drumming hero Vinnie Paul of Pantera and, more recently, Hellyeah, is the latest subject of a shrunken head at The Golden Tiki (where dreams come true) at 3939 Spring Mountain Road. The big event is midnight Tuesday. Carrot Top and Frank Marino are among the entertainers created by Smithsonian artist Terry Barr and authorized by the club’s managing partner, Branden Powers.

Fun fact about Paul: His favorite movie is “We’re The Millers.” He’s seen it like dozens of times. Loves it.

DirtybirdPalooza

About 3,000 folks took part in the Dirtybird BBQ at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday afternoon and evening. The event ran from 1:30 p.m. to midnight, with DLV workers assembling and disassembling an entire beach scene for just that one day. It was the largest turnout ever for the event, with all-day GA tickets a reasonable $40.

No word yet on if Dirtybird is to return, but D Las Vegas Vice President Jeff Victor, who programs the space (which is owned by D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens) certainly hopes so. He even bought the 100-foot-long, 20-foot-wide swimming pool, the centerpiece of “Casino Beach,” hoping he can book the event in 2018.

Victor calls DLV “the little venue that could,” and it proved so again Saturday. Boxing. Boston. EDM. Who knows, jai alai? Whatever, DLV has become downtown’s equal-opportunity party parcel.

M stands for ‘massive’

On the topic of turnouts, Chris Daughtry led off the M Resort’s summer concert series at M Pool with an acoustic show Saturday night. A capacity crowd of 6,000 filled the venue. Vegas faves Elvis Monroe opened, and noted UFC badass-action hero and aspiring vocalist Randy Couture vaulted onstage and sang for a bit. Who’s to say no?

Moreno at 90

Frankie Moreno hits his 90th performance at Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center on Tuesday night, filling the room during the entire stretch as he’s recently toggled dates with his Thursday and Sunday shows at Golden Nugget. He’s breaking from the Smith Center, with no dates set, but I expect he’ll return by the end of the year.

As Moreno launched his residency at Golden Nugget, he added Rob Lyons, who played Carl Perkins in “Million Dollar Quartet,” which closed in December at Harrah’s. As a nod to that show, Lyons climbs on Tony Moreno’s stand-up bass, with Frankie and guitarist Alec Zeilon posing in the signature show-closing jam session from “MDQ.” Nice touch, and so was signing Lyons.

Hakkasan charity action

Hakkasan Gives Back, the philanthropic arm of Hakkasan Group, has donated $50,000 to Keep Memory Alive, which is the philanthropic arm of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

El check-o del grande was presented Monday morning during the first Hakkasan Charity Golf Tournament, with new Hakkasan Chief Executive Officer Nick McCabe (who took over from the resigning Neil Moffitt) passing the donation to Ruvo Center founder Larry Ruvo. Smiles, all the whiles, as the clinic can use the money as it plots an expansion of its services and facilities at Symphony Park.

