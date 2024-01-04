Chainsmokers lead massive Super Bowl party at Wynn Las Vegas

The Chainsmokers and Kygo are set to perform on XS Nightclub’s main stage during the Super Bowl weekend event.

The Super Bowl in Las Vegas should be an exercise in excess. The Wynn nightclub of that name is in the fray.

The Chainsmokers and Kygo are headlining XS Nightclub in SI The Party, set for Feb. 10, ahead of the Feb. 11 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The event is sponsored by vaunted sports pub Sports Illustrated, and similarly vaunted (we understand) booze brand Captain Morgan.

That is one reason organizers refer to the event as “one of the most-buzzed” of Super Bowl weekend.

Authentic Entertainment and entertainment company Medium Rare produce the event. The spectacle will feature music performances, immersive activations and VIP experiences. Tickets start at $99 (not including fees), to scale up as the event nears. Go to sitheparty.com to purchase.

As frequent Wynn Nightlife headliners, The Chainsmokers and Kygo perform on the club’s main stage. The extensively branded event is filled with Captain Morgan cocktail stations, servings of Celsius mineral water, and merchandise stations from Vince Camuto, Nine West and U.S. Polo Assn.

Even the couches are a branded experience. Thomasville Furniture is hauling its sofas, loveseats and such for partygoers. Also, there is a “special guest” to be announced. Just a hunch, but I back DJ Diesel. He’s a towering presence.

