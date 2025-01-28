Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Diplo retuning to Las Vegas Strip in ’25

Wynn Nightlife is going for the proven, the new and variety in its 2025 headlining roster.

Deadmau5 performs for a crowd of over 10,000 people at a show hosted by Insomniac at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce Laughing on Stage at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24 (Danny Mahoney)

Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performs at Sapphire Welcome to Art Week Party on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is shown with Marshmello at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 24, 2024. (XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas)

You can almost feel the blast of party cannons.

Wynn Nightlife is tapping into proven talent and newcomers for its 2025 headliner roster. This lineup is to populate Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night and XS Nightclub.

In this mix, Wynn Nightlife presents its first country residency artist, Dustin Lynch. So it’s strobes and Stetsons at the Strip’s pace-setting clubs.

Tried-and-true performers announced Tuesday in the EDM and YEEDM genres include (alphabetically) Acraze, Afrojack, Austin Millz, Black Coffee, Bob Moses (club set), Brandi Cyrus, The Chainsmokers, Charly Jordan, Cody Ko, Deux Twins, DJ Diesel, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Gryffin, Hugel, Kim Lee, Marshmello, Mau P, RL Grime, Two Friends, Vavo and Vintage Culture.

Leading newcomers to the dayclub/nightclub fortresses Deadmau5, Excision, G-Eazy, It’s Murph, Jungle (DJ set), Odd Mob, Odesza (DJ set), Sofi Tukker, Subtronics, Sullivan King and Lynch.

Diplo is in his 12th year with Wynn Nightlife, referring to his return as “an incredible milestone,” in a release. The producer and DJ promises “new incredible moments.”

From Odesza, the EDM duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight out of Bellingham, Wash. “We’ve always loved the energy in Vegas, and partnering with Wynn Nightlife is exciting for us. We’re ready to craft some unforgettable moments, share new music we’ve been enjoying, and connect with fans on a whole new level.”

Wynn Nightlife is returning the Art of the Wild music festival and Desert Saddle, the country-themed event that premiered in 2024.

“Wynn Nightlife is committed to remain at the forefront of the entertainment landscape by curating an artist roster that showcases both acclaimed superstars and emerging talent,” Wynn Nightlife Vice President Ryan Jones said. “Our 2025 artist roster reflects our dedication to always delivering a variety of experiences for our guests making every night different from the last.”

