71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Channel 3 returns to the skies with new helicopter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2023 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated June 6, 2023 - 5:00 am
The new Sky 3 helicopter. (Kelly Curran via Twitter)
The new Sky 3 helicopter. (Kelly Curran via Twitter)

At the risk of jinxing a certain Las Vegas ice-hockey team, if there were to be a need for aerial coverage of a parade — it could be Helldorado or Veterans Day or Pride — Channel 3 is again ready to fly.

Sky 3 has returned to the Las Vegas NBC affiliate. This is a new whirlybird, replacing the old chopper, which was grounded in early May as the company negotiated a new insurance policy.

“We needed to redo the policy and upgrade the helicopter, and we’ve done that,” KSNV General Manager Larry Strumwasser said in a phone chat Monday afternoon. “This absolutely increases our ability to cover traffic conditions across the valley, give aerial coverage of the F1 race and any breaking news story.”

And also, victory parades, such as the Aces’ championship celebration last year, should it come to that.

Reporter Kelly Curran has posted about returning to the air, in the only news helicopter in the state. Curran reports the new chopper is a Robinson R66, which has a turbine engine. It’s lighter and faster than the previous Sky 3, a Robinson R44, which had a piston engine.

The Robinson R66 also has four new cameras that are sharper than the previous video equipment.

The chief difference for us on the ground, is the old chopper was white, the new one jet-black. Just look up, any weekday morning. You can’t miss it.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
2
Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
3
Lombardo says he will call special session amid budget impasse
Lombardo says he will call special session amid budget impasse
4
LETTER: Let’s be honest about the Oakland A’s stadium giveaway
LETTER: Let’s be honest about the Oakland A’s stadium giveaway
5
Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced for killing girl’s father
Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced for killing girl’s father
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production
‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production
Knights’ William Karlsson welcomes 1st child, plays against Oilers
Knights’ William Karlsson welcomes 1st child, plays against Oilers
Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party
Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party
F1 keeping its MSG Sphere party outside — for now
F1 keeping its MSG Sphere party outside — for now