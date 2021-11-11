Channel 8 GM Lisa Howfield to retire at year’s end

Vegas broadcast vet Lisa Howfield says, “The hardest thing was picking a date. But I am leaving at the right time.”

Lisa Howfield (KLAS Channel 8)

Lisa Howfield, then vice president and general manager at Channel 3, is shown in a 2010 file photo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Howfield has always loved TV, even as a kid. She remembers sneaking out of her room to watch Johnny Carson, or the local news.

Howfield has made a career of that passion, spending 27 years at two Las Vegas network affiliates. That run ends in December, as Howfield is retiring from her post as general manager at KLAS Channel 8 after six years. She spent the previous 21 years at KSNV Channel 3.

“I’m hanging up my broadcasting boots,” Howfield said in a phone chat Thursday morning. “The hardest thing was picking a date. But I am leaving at the right time.”

No replacement has been named to move into Howfield’s position. The position is the Las Vegas market’s lone network affiliate GM. The station also has a news director position still open.

Howfield has general plans to start something on her own in 2022. “I haven’t’ really mapped it out,” she said. “But I do want to do something for myself.

Howfield is a Bonanza High School and Pepperdine University graduate. She left Vegas for college. As is often the case, her home down lured her back.

“I grew up here,” Howfield said. “I am very proud that I got to serve the community where I grew up.”

Snyder on leave

KSNV News 3 anchor Jim Snyder has not been on the air since Sept. 10, leading many viewers wondering about the popular anchor’s status with the station. KSNV Station Manager Larry Strumwasser said Snyder is still with the station, is on personal leave, and no timeline is established for his return to the air.

