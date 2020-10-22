Cher hitting Vegas to campaign for Joe Biden

Cher’s appearance is part of a two-state swing. She announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she was planning to be in Phoenix on Sunday.

Cher is traveling to Las Vegas this weekend, not to sing but to stump.

Sidelined from her headlining production at Park Theater, the entertainment icon is set to appear on behalf of Joe Biden in Vegas on Saturday, according to the Biden campaign. No further details have been announced, and efforts to specify the performer’s schedule through her reps have been unsuccessful.

Cher’s appearance is part of a two-state swing. She announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she was planning to be in Phoenix on Sunday. The Oscar-winning actress and top-selling recording artist raised $2 million for Biden’s presidential campaign in an LGBTQ-themed virtual fundraiser in September.

Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS — Cher (@cher) October 22, 2020

Cher’s star power is undeniable, with “Believe,” “Turn Back Time” and “I Got You Babe” among her solo hits and collaborations with the late Sonny Bono.

A frequent critic of President Donald Trump, Cher won an Academy Award for best actress in 1988 for “Moonstruck.” She has headlined Park Theater at Park MGM since February 2017. She also was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

