79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Kats

Cher hitting Vegas to campaign for Joe Biden

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 11:35 am
 
Updated October 22, 2020 - 12:00 pm

Cher is traveling to Las Vegas this weekend, not to sing but to stump.

Sidelined from her headlining production at Park Theater, the entertainment icon is set to appear on behalf of Joe Biden in Vegas on Saturday, according to the Biden campaign. No further details have been announced, and efforts to specify the performer’s schedule through her reps have been unsuccessful.

Cher’s appearance is part of a two-state swing. She announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she was planning to be in Phoenix on Sunday. The Oscar-winning actress and top-selling recording artist raised $2 million for Biden’s presidential campaign in an LGBTQ-themed virtual fundraiser in September.

Cher’s star power is undeniable, with “Believe,” “Turn Back Time” and “I Got You Babe” among her solo hits and collaborations with the late Sonny Bono.

A frequent critic of President Donald Trump, Cher won an Academy Award for best actress in 1988 for “Moonstruck.” She has headlined Park Theater at Park MGM since February 2017. She also was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
3
Is Nevada’s COVID positivity rate 46%, 18% or 9%? We explain.
Is Nevada’s COVID positivity rate 46%, 18% or 9%? We explain.
4
Marijuana company with unlicensed employees could lose its license
Marijuana company with unlicensed employees could lose its license
5
Nevada reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Wednesday
Nevada reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST