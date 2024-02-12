Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Hours after dispatching the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and (yes) Taylor Swift swept into Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World for the official team party.
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep scoring in Las Vegas.
Team owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes rolled into the party with Ludacris, Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly, Ice Spice and Blake Lively.
Ludacris and The Chainsmokers were among the night’s entertainment in the private VIP event.
Kelce shouted, “Na, na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” from the DJ booth. Hunt, and the Lombardi trophy, were at his side.
