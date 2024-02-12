Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS

Hours after dispatching the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and (yes) Taylor Swift swept into Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World for the official team party.

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid pose for a picture with Ludacris at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World after winning Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb 11, 2024. (Courtesy)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World after Kelce's Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Courtesy)

Super Bowl 58 MVP Patrick Mahomes at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World after helping teh Chiefs defeat the 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Courtesy)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dance with the Chainsmokers at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World after Kelce's Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Courtesy)

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep scoring in Las Vegas.

Hours after dispatching the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce and (yes) Taylor Swift swept into Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World for the official team party.

Team owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes rolled into the party with Ludacris, Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly, Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Ludacris and The Chainsmokers were among the night’s entertainment in the private VIP event.

Kelce shouted, “Na, na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” from the DJ booth. Hunt, and the Lombardi trophy, were at his side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

