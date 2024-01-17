Classic rockers switching venues in Las Vegas return

The band, which plays the Pearl in May, had previously headlined The Venetian Theatre.

It’s a tour stop for a band that never seems to cease.

ZZ Top marks its return to the Vegas stage with a one-off at 8 p.m. May 4 at Pearl at the Palms. The performance is in the 2024 Elevation tour. The band had previously headlined recurring residencies at The Venetian Theatre.

Live Nation books both venues through its Las Vegas office.

ZZ Top fans have access to a ticket presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday. Club Serrano members, as well as Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Pearl Concert Theater customers, will receive access to a presale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday. All presales end 10 a.m. Thursday. All times Pacific.

The band is led by co-founders Billy F. Gibbons on guitar and Frank Beard on drums. Longtime band guitar tech Elwood Francis took over for co-founder Dusty Hill upon Hill’s death in 2021. Francis brings a pick to the party.

“It’s one of the distinguishing elements in Elwood’s playing, using a pick, and it’s just sharpened the attack,” Gibbons said soon after Francis joined the band. “He can really dig in. He adds a propulsion to the songs that is really enjoyable.” If tradition holds, the band will revive its cover of “Viva Las Vegas.”

