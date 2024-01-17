41°F
Classic rockers switching venues in Las Vegas return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 7:44 am
 
Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top is shown at the Jim Irsay Collection memorabilia exhibit and rock concert at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons, right, and Franky Perez perform on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons, right, and Franky Perez perform on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s a tour stop for a band that never seems to cease.

ZZ Top marks its return to the Vegas stage with a one-off at 8 p.m. May 4 at Pearl at the Palms. The performance is in the 2024 Elevation tour. The band had previously headlined recurring residencies at The Venetian Theatre.

Live Nation books both venues through its Las Vegas office.

ZZ Top fans have access to a ticket presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday. Club Serrano members, as well as Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Pearl Concert Theater customers, will receive access to a presale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday. All presales end 10 a.m. Thursday. All times Pacific.

The band is led by co-founders Billy F. Gibbons on guitar and Frank Beard on drums. Longtime band guitar tech Elwood Francis took over for co-founder Dusty Hill upon Hill’s death in 2021. Francis brings a pick to the party.

“It’s one of the distinguishing elements in Elwood’s playing, using a pick, and it’s just sharpened the attack,” Gibbons said soon after Francis joined the band. “He can really dig in. He adds a propulsion to the songs that is really enjoyable.” If tradition holds, the band will revive its cover of “Viva Las Vegas.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

