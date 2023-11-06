‘Clean up on Aisle 6!’: Wahlberg’s ‘The Family Plan’ trailer is out

Mark Wahlberg filmed much of “The Family Plan” in and around Las Vegas this year.

Actor Mark Wahlberg is joined by Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly during a press conference in front of the Nevada Legislature building on May 31, 2023. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Nothing brings a family together like a road trip,” says family man Dan Morgan, played by Mark Wahlberg, in “The Family Plan.”

But Dan has a secret life, where he beats up assailants in grocery stores while carrying his infant son in a tactical baby carrier.

“Really?” Dan says as he fends off this nameless attacker. “At least let me put my kid down.”

After Dan makes a mess of his the store (and his foe), there’s the inevitable PA announcement, “Clean up on Aisle 6!”

That scene is featured in the trailer for “The Family Plan,” much of it filmed in and around Las Vegas. Wahlberg’s crew ventured to Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Hoover Dam, The Strat, Luxor and the Plaza. The movie streams on Apple TV+ Dec. 15.

Wahlberg has said the upcoming film will be “a massive hit,” and wants a premiere event in Las Vegas.

As Dan, Wahlberg explains to his family his sudden lifestyle change center to the storyline. “Before I met your mom, I was a covert assassin, I escaped that life and now they’ve found us.” His wife, Michelle, says, “You’re like James Bond in a minivan?”

As if to verify that description, Dan catapults that SUV through a familiar Vegas attorney billboard ad during a wild chase scene. Fun for the entire family.

