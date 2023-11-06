83°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

‘Clean up on Aisle 6!’: Wahlberg’s ‘The Family Plan’ trailer is out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 10:09 am
 
Actor Mark Wahlberg is joined by Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly during a pre ...
Actor Mark Wahlberg is joined by Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly during a press conference in front of the Nevada Legislature building on May 31, 2023. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Nothing brings a family together like a road trip,” says family man Dan Morgan, played by Mark Wahlberg, in “The Family Plan.”

But Dan has a secret life, where he beats up assailants in grocery stores while carrying his infant son in a tactical baby carrier.

“Really?” Dan says as he fends off this nameless attacker. “At least let me put my kid down.”

After Dan makes a mess of his the store (and his foe), there’s the inevitable PA announcement, “Clean up on Aisle 6!”

That scene is featured in the trailer for “The Family Plan,” much of it filmed in and around Las Vegas. Wahlberg’s crew ventured to Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Hoover Dam, The Strat, Luxor and the Plaza. The movie streams on Apple TV+ Dec. 15.

Wahlberg has said the upcoming film will be “a massive hit,” and wants a premiere event in Las Vegas.

As Dan, Wahlberg explains to his family his sudden lifestyle change center to the storyline. “Before I met your mom, I was a covert assassin, I escaped that life and now they’ve found us.” His wife, Michelle, says, “You’re like James Bond in a minivan?”

As if to verify that description, Dan catapults that SUV through a familiar Vegas attorney billboard ad during a wild chase scene. Fun for the entire family.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
2
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
3
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
4
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
5
Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is a love-hate relationship
Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is a love-hate relationship
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Cirque founder leads a trippy Strip parade
Cirque founder leads a trippy Strip parade
Luxor plans immersive experience in its wedding chapel
Luxor plans immersive experience in its wedding chapel
‘I’m fired up’: Toby Keith selling fast in Vegas return
‘I’m fired up’: Toby Keith selling fast in Vegas return
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend
Among Adele’s Vegas VIPs: The man who delivered her son
Among Adele’s Vegas VIPs: The man who delivered her son
DJ shakeup: Las Vegas Strip headliner switches resorts
DJ shakeup: Las Vegas Strip headliner switches resorts