Comedy club finds a new home; Hart, Von take over Resorts World

Wise Guys Comedy Club is moving into the Westgate; Kevin Hart and Theo Von are expanding their schedules on the Strip.

Terry Fator is back — with everyone from ‘We Are the World’

The Kats Comedy Hut is looking to expand. But we’ve ruled out Westgate Cabaret.

The next Wise Guys Comedy Club is moving into that room over Labor Day Weekend. This is the third Las Vegas outpost for Keith Stubbs’ mini-fiefdom, joining Wise Guys in the Arts District and Town Square.

If you’d told me a couple years ago that Wise Guys would be running three clubs in Las Vegas and Laugh Factory one, I would have said, “I must contact Harry Basil.” Which I just did. The Laugh Factory Las Vegas GM and veteran stand-up says, “I am still running! I’m not backing off the ticket!”

But seriously folks, we’ve moved the calendar to September for LF, negotiations ongoing.

Hart Von Comedy

That’s the name of something, maybe. But it is a reference to Kevin Hart and Theo Von, who fill the room and conjure the laughs at Resorts World Theatre.

Hart’s “Acting My Age” show has shown strong sales Friday and Sunday shows this weekend, and we anticipate a return of the popular Hartbeat Weekend at the hotel over Labor Day Weekend.

Hart is the rare A-list film star with a recurring headlining relationship with a Strip theater. His “Heartbeat Weekend” most was most recently unleashed on Resorts World in July 2023.

Von is a phenomenon (phenome-Von), adding Aug. 30-31 to his series at Resorts World, where he headlined last July 5-6. So he will have covered Independence Day Weekend and also Labor Day Weekend on the Strip.

Von usually draws a football crowd (don’t rule out painted faces), and his shows run alongside the LSU-USC game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 1. Von grew up in Covington, La., and attended LSU for a time.

Von is a natural as a podcast host, piloting the undeniably entertaining “This Past Weekend.” He celebrated his 500th show in May with guest Zac Brown, who famously announced Zac Brown Band would headline the Sphere.

According to a news release announcing Von’s extension, “If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can; which varies. He currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles. Gang.”

Chortles in the back

Comic legends Shecky Green, Marty Allen and Pete Barbutti were regulars at the original Bagelmania on East Twain Avenue. During these lunch sessions, they put on a classic comedy show.

Consider those sessions the opening act for the new show at Siegel’s Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive.

Dubbed “Back Room Comedy at Bagelmania,” the monthly series kicks off at 7 p.m. July 25. The hosts are Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg, whose credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Conan,” “Funny Girls,” and “Gotham Comedy Live.” Michael Yo is the opening-night headliner, with Jimmy McMurrin and Mary Upchurch on the bill.

The plan is to rotate the comics each month. The Back Room space is usually the deli’s private dining area and seats 50. Tickets start at $20, available at eventbrite.com (search “Siegel’s Back Room”) or at the door, “while supplies last,” which is always the case.

Strong word of mouth here …

Comedy folks are geared up about the new “Stars of Comedy” series at Harrah’s Showroom. Carlos Mencia hosts, with “Entourage” co-star Jeremy Piven, busy comic headliner Ryan Hamilton (one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch in 2012) and ventriloquial performer Paul Zerdin in the lineup. The shows run Sundays-Mondays, working around Donny Osmond’s schedule.

The series schedule is open-ended, presented by Damian Costa’s Pompey Entertainment. Costa brought Osmond to Harrah’s during his days as a Caesars Entertainment exec. Funny how things work out.

Going Bonkers

Silverton’s Veil Pavilion is the home of the latest incarnation of Joe Sanfelippo’s Bonkerz Comedy Club, which reopened July 6. Comic vet Warren Durso, the focus of a great Esquire profile in 2012 titled, ““Ugliest Comic in America,” hosts all shows. Durso was also featured at Bonkerz at the Plaza a decade ago.

The next show is July 20, with Tommy Lama (WGN’s “The Bob & Tom Show”) headlining. Steven Pearl headlines Aug. 10, Frankie Pace on Aug. 24, Mike Charette on Sept. 14 and Graig Salerno on Sept. 28.

Top Vegas comic Carla Rea was the opening-night headliner, with Josh Giordano the feature comic and guest star Murray Sawchuck (making the circuit until Laugh Factory is back). Opening night was successful enough to give the new Bonkerz some life, with the 300 capacity expanded to 500.

“The goal with this series is to make it an ongoing twice-monthly event,” Sanfelippo says. “If things keep going like opening night, I don’t see that being an issue.”

Cool Hang Alert

Notoriety Live’s “Downtown Comedy Lounge” continues at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “No Filter Fun” is the tag line. The series is among the variety of shows at the Neonopolis third-level annex. Ken Henderson’s venue that opened in the face of the pandemic is a study in opportunity, and a lesson in survival.

