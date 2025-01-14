Coming to Las Vegas: The best-selling female band of all time

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is re-assembling for a one-off in Las Vegas. But one of its members was here last week.

The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin, pose at their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Belinda Carlisle performs with the Go-Go's during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Jane Wiedlin, left, and Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go's perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The original music of a guest musician was celebrated Wednesday night at The Composers Showcase. She loved the singers, Las Vegas favorites Julian Miranda, Bailey, Eric Sean, Sandy Knights and Christine Shebeck.

But she also shouted with great zeal to the drummers on her songs, Mark Ferratt and Don Meoli. She called out “Yeah! Drummers!” when they were introduced. Some in the audience at Myron’s turned and laughed.

The crowd soon learned the identify of this entertainer: Gina Schock, drummer for the Go-Go’s, the best-selling female band of all time and members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Go-Go’s are performing May 15 at Pearl at the Palms. This is the classic lineup, with Schock joining Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey and Kathy Valentine. (Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Pacific time, at Ticketmaster.com.)

The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2021. The band was remarkable for its series of hits (“We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” and “Head Over Heels”) and expert musicianship.

Schock is certainly in that class, a wonderful player and songwriter. She co-wrote, with Ted Bruner and Trey Vittetoe, the title song from of Miley Cyrus’ 2008 album, “Breakout,” previously recorded by Katy Perry. She also co-wrote 2009’s “Kiss & Tell,” the B-side of “Naturally,” by Selena Gomez and on her “Kiss & Tell” album.

Schock wound up in Las Vegas through her friendship with Miranda. The two had met in April 2023 at the Alzheimer’s Association gala fundraiser at the Sony Pictures lot in L.A. Schock was among the entertainers at that show, alongside Antonia Bennett (Tony Bennett’s daughter), Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery and headliner Ne-Yo.

Miranda introduced Schock’s originals with a video clip of highlights, and a sampling of the drum beat from “We Got the Beat.” Afterward, Schock said she’d be eager to return for another night of her originals. Mid-May would be a great time for that.

Dad is magic

Nate Bargatze’s father, Stephen Bargatze, is an opener for his “Big Dumb Eyes” tour dates at Encore Theater. Bargatze the elder is an unbilled (until now) participant in his son’s shows.

Stephen is the kind of quirky-funny entertainer who draws shouts of “You’re cute!” when he walks on stage. He is just the cutest. Stephen’s straitjacket escape is dang funny, too, great physical comedy if not actually a magic routine.

But the veteran magician has filled in for Mac King during King’s days at Harrah’s, and after his son’s early show Friday he said, “Believe me, I know how to do real magic.” We believe.

Who’s with Shin?

On the topic of magic, Shin Lim’s stage partner at Palazzo Theater is also an “America’s Got Talent” alum. “Psychic” Peter Antoniou was a finalist of season 16 in 2021, returning two years later to finish as runner-up of “Superstars” in 2023.

Antoniou joined Lim during the final days of “Limitless” at Mirage Theater. Similar to “forensic mentalist” Colin Cloud, now headlining his own show at Harrah’s Cabaret, Antoniou is an effective counterbalance to Lim’s close-up artistry. This all adds up to, I need to finally see Lim’s new show at Palazzo.

Cool for Kats …

I mean, “Cats.” That’s a hit from ’70s and ’80s New Wave sensation Squeeze, headlining Pearl at the Palms March 7. Enjoy that song, along with “Up the Junction,” “Another Nail in My Heart” and “Tempted,” knowing that this year is the band’s 50th (cough!) anniversary. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Pacific time, at Ticketmaster.com

Tease this …

A lot of believable buzz out there about country superstar Kenny Chesney being booked at the Sphere this year …

Cool Hang Alert

Nowhere at Fontainebleau rocks with live entertainment through the month, and always. Midnight Bleau anchors most nights, with Rockie Brown on Wednesday, Adelaide on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (before touring with Gipsy Kings on five dates in February); and Mikalah Gordon Jan. 22-30. No cover — how can this be? Reservations encouraged at LoungeInquiries@FBLasVegas.com. Further intel at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

