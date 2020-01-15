Conor McGregor prepped for healthy violence in UFC 246

Conor McGregor has enlisted Greens and Protiens in Las Vegas as his exclusive “nutrition partner.”

Get a good look at Conor McGregor on Friday afternoon at Park Theater. “The Notorious” is going Green to be lean.

Once more, the UFC star and occasional foodie has been hanging at a Greens and Proteins health-food eatery on 6375 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. McGregor. This is so he can eat properly, and often publicly, in preparing for his UFC 246 bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor and Greens have been “nutrition partners” for his past five training camps. This is a 15-day commitment, which is roughly half as long as it takes to recover from being clocked by the Irish combatant.

For you prospective UFC contenders (or, even fans), know that McGregor prefers the medium-rare bison burger, avocado, white rice and steamed spinach. His partner, Dee Devlin, opts for chicken Caesar salad with sweet-potato fries. Last time I was there, I had a smoothie with some kale and an apple blended along with and some other greenery.

This partnership shows McGregor’s lesser-known, healthy side. Typically, we see McGregor under the lights at such locales as On The Record at Park MGM and XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Those places offer F&B, too — cocktails with cherries and citrus.

But that’s for the fighter’s after-party club hang. Beforehand, it’s more like a healthy club (sandwich). We’ll see how Mr. Notorious tips the scale.

