107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Country superstar to celebrate milestone on Las Vegas Strip

Wynonna Judd plays The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 11, 12-13, alongside the National Finals Rodeo. ...
Wynonna Judd plays The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 11, 12-13, alongside the National Finals Rodeo. (KF Publicity)
Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performs during a HOPE for Prisoners fundraising event at the Pl ...
Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performs during a HOPE for Prisoners fundraising event at the Playstudios Clubhouse at Las Vegas Ballpark in downtown Summerlin on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
The cast of Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles “LOVE” performs their second to ...
‘A state of shock’: The Beatles’ ‘Love’ bows out after 18 years
Comic star Whitney Cummings poses with fans at the stage of Mirage Theater after the final come ...
Cummings stars with $21 boot bargain in Mirage finale
The Crown & Anchor Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Avenue is seen Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vega ...
Iconic Las Vegas pub helped launch Killers anthem
Lady Gaga's "Jazz + Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes on July 6, 20 ...
Why Lady Gaga drops the mic; she commits to ‘new show’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 8:07 am
 
Updated July 8, 2024 - 8:40 am

Wynonna Judd is here for the party. That can mean the National Finals Rodeo or her own career milestone.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Judd said in a statement. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life!”

The co-founder of The Judds with her mother, Naomi, brings her solo greatest-hits show to The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 11, 13-14. The show runs side-saddle to the NFR at Thomas & Mack Center.

Judd most recently appeared at The Venetian Theatre during “The Judds – Girls Night Out” residency with her mother for nine shows running in 2015.

‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate,” Judd said. “They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song!”

Tickets to Wynonna start at $49.50, not including fees, on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Lady Gaga’s Vegas return gets a boost from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
recommend 2
‘Block Party’ takes over where Life is Beautiful left off
recommend 3
Cummings stars with $21 boot bargain in Mirage finale
recommend 4
Las Vegas mainstay Tom Jones making Strip return
recommend 5
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal
recommend 6
Eagles make it official: A fall run at Sphere in Las Vegas