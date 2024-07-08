Country superstar to celebrate milestone on Las Vegas Strip
Wynonna Judd, who has been performing live for 40 years, wanted to throw a party to celebrate her “milestone year.” That bash will coincide with National Finals Rodeo.
Wynonna Judd is here for the party. That can mean the National Finals Rodeo or her own career milestone.
“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Judd said in a statement. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life!”
The co-founder of The Judds with her mother, Naomi, brings her solo greatest-hits show to The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 11, 13-14. The show runs side-saddle to the NFR at Thomas & Mack Center.
Judd most recently appeared at The Venetian Theatre during “The Judds – Girls Night Out” residency with her mother for nine shows running in 2015.
‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate,” Judd said. “They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song!”
Tickets to Wynonna start at $49.50, not including fees, on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.
