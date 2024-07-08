Country superstar to celebrate milestone on Las Vegas Strip

Wynonna Judd, who has been performing live for 40 years, wanted to throw a party to celebrate her “milestone year.” That bash will coincide with National Finals Rodeo.

Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performs during a HOPE for Prisoners fundraising event at the Playstudios Clubhouse at Las Vegas Ballpark in downtown Summerlin on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wynonna Judd is here for the party. That can mean the National Finals Rodeo or her own career milestone.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Judd said in a statement. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life!”

The co-founder of The Judds with her mother, Naomi, brings her solo greatest-hits show to The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 11, 13-14. The show runs side-saddle to the NFR at Thomas & Mack Center.

Judd most recently appeared at The Venetian Theatre during “The Judds – Girls Night Out” residency with her mother for nine shows running in 2015.

‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate,” Judd said. “They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song!”

Tickets to Wynonna start at $49.50, not including fees, on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.