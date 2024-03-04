Country superstar to play his Las Vegas Strip music club

The shows cap a grand-opening week of events that will include performances from national acts, Vegas artists and and those from the West Coast.

Blake Shelton performs at Ole Red Las Vegas on Saturday, February 11, 2024. (Alan D. Sabido/ENDVRSmedia)

Guests line up on opening day for Ole Red Las Vegas, a restaurant, bar and live music venue by country musician Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ole Red Las Vegas, a restaurant, bar and live music venue by country musician Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The four-story, 27,000-square-foot, 686-seat music club opened Monday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

When you’re a superstar whose name is attached to a honky-tonk on the Strip, ya better play the place.

Blake Shelton is doing it at his Ole Red Las Vegas on the Grand Bazaar Shops complex in front of Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Shelton is playing Ole Red’s main stage (which makes sense) April 16-17.

According to a news release announcing Shelton’s appearances, fans have several methods of accessing these shows by entering the Ole Red Las Vegas Grand Opening Sweepstakes through March 31 (go to olered.com/lasvegas/the-ole-red-las-vegas-grand-opening-sweepstakes/ for intel).

Winners will be notified April 1. Those who are shut out can catch a portion of Shelton’s performances on livestream on the Ole Red social accounts. Blake Shelton’s grand opening performances at Ole Red Las Vegas can stream a portion of the concert live on Ole Red social accounts.

Shelton’s shows cap a grand-opening week of events that will include performances from national acts, Vegas artists and and those from the West Coast.

Shelton played a pop-up show at Ole Red on Feb. 10, the night before the Super Bowl. He and his wife, Gwen Stefani, teammed on “Ole Red” (appropriately) and “Happy Anywhere.”

Shelton said he was excited to be back in Vegas, dubbing his club “unbelievable!”

“I can’t wait to play back-to-back nights with my band,” the country icon said in a statement. “I suggest everybody come rested cause we might just play all night!”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.