Criss Angel, Las Vegas Strip performer, welcomes second child

Just days after opening his new show at Planet Hollywood, Criss Angel and his family have added a new star.

Planet Hollywood headliner Criss Angel is shown with Shaunyl Benson, Johnny Crisstopher and his baby son, Xristos Yanni, born 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (@CrissAngel)

(L-R) Shaunyl Benson, Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos and illusionist Criss Angel attend the grand opening of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Xristos Yanni Sarantakos was born at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas, Angel announced over his social media pages. Angel reported that the little boy weighed 8 pounds. He posted an Instagram story video just after learning the news from backstage at Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood, under message, “Got the news while shooting @phvegas.” The headliner was holding a cigar, smiling and saying, “Another boy!”

The most beautiful magic of all… #life Shaunyl & I are so blessed with a beautiful healthy baby boy – Born: Xristos Yanni /January 22, 2019 / 5:03pm / 8lbs❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYiYrFBXHe — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) January 23, 2019

He is the second child for Angel and the woman he refers to as his “significant other,’ Shaunyl Benson. Johnny Crisstopher was born Feb. 16, 2014, and last month ended an extensive chemotherapy treatment program to offset a rare form of leukemia.

“We’re so blessed he’s healthy,” Angel said Tuesday night in a video posted to Twitter “He’s a beautiful baby boy, just like Johnny Crisstopher.” The illusionist also referred to baby’s “beautiful mother, Shaunyl.” The couple announced in September they were expecting their second child.

