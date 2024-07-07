Cummings stars with $21 boot bargain in Mirage finale

Whitney Cummings walked on stage wearing some very Vegas apparel in the final comedy show at The Mirage.

Comic star Whitney Cummings shows off her new Vegas-fashioned boots before taking the stage for the final comedy show ever at Mirage Theater on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Whitney Cummings)

Comic star Whitney Cummings poses with fans at the stage of Mirage Theater after the final comedy show ever at the venue on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Whitney Cummings even shops funny.

The star comic was checking out the apparel at Paradiso inside The Mirage on Saturday, hours before she was to host the final comedy performance ever at Mirage Theater. The hotel is closing July 17. The shops on the hotel’s retail promenade are offering some silly close-out discounts.

Cummings found one, or two. She spotted a pair of leather-styled, knee-high black boots decorated with multicolored costume gemstones.

These “disco boots” were perfect for the night’s landmark performance.

Cummings walked onstage sporting her new purchase. “These were normally $200,” she announced at the start of her set. “I got them for 21 bucks!”

Cummings performed the whole show in these boots, wearing a denim button-down that was also bedazzled. She later said, “You’ve gotta go big for Vegas!”

Cummings didn’t take the new footwear home with her, though. At the end of the show, she pulled them off while calling, “Who’s a size 10?” A lucky ticket-holder made off with them.

Cummings’ fierce set was a fitting send-off in the room that was once home to The Mirage “Aces of Comedy” series. That rotation of such headliners as Jay Leno, Wayne Brady, David Spade, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Iglesias, Bill Maher, Iliza Shlesinger and Lewis Black helped establish Las Vegas’ current theater boom for stand-ups.

Cummings’ final joke was about what women can learn about men by the way they attempt to start a role of new duct tape. I won’t spoil the punch line, but it fit perfectly, like a pair of designer boots.

