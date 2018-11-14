Dave Chappelle, John Mayer schedule show on Las Vegas Strip

Dave Chappelle and John Mayer have scheduled a “hybrid” show on the Las Vegas Strip in December.

Simon & Garfunkle. Hall & Oates. Dave & John.

MGM Grand Garden Arena stages them all.

The most unlikely of those three duos, Dave Chappelle and John Mayer, have scheduled a “hybrid” show at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 on the Strip. “Controlled Danger” showcases Mayer playing his hits in the first set, and Chappelle performing his stand-up act in the second. The third act is the two friends appearing together for music, jokes, even some on-the-spot grooving.

The two have performed similar shows across the U.S. and Canada. The duo have converted the stage into a cocktail lounge to create a tavern vibe. The banter between the two seems conjured on the spot; Chappelle has actually reclined on the stage with a drink in hand. Uber-VIP seating has been provided onstage, too, for the duo’s famous friends (Wanda Sykes has been among those seated onstage).

As the Montreal Gazette so ably described the show: “The event was a trip. And surreal. And edgy. And perhaps mostly improvised. And dark. And funny. And unforgettable. And original …”

Mayer appeared on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central in the early 2000s, and the two have been close at least since then. “Controlled Danger” is derived from a text Mayer sent to Chappelle when the two were planning to hit the town.

Tickets range from $45 to $269.50 (not including fees) and go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.

Similar to Chappelle’s previous appearances on the Strip, the show will be “pouched,” meaning all phones a smart watches will be cased in Yondr-brand pouches for retrieval at the end of the performance. Or, simply leave them at home. Those caught using a phone or smartwatch will be bounced.

