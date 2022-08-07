Diana Ross’s surprise show stuns Raiders’ Cliff Branch party

Diana Ross sang a medley of supeemes classics and solo hits at Cliff Branch’s Pro Football Hall of Fame party in Canton.

Diana Ross was the surprise superstar headliner and sang a 40-minute set at the Raiders' party honoring Cliff Branch at Quarry Gold Club in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ross’s performance capped the team’s boffo Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend honoring the late, great wideout. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diana Ross was the surprise superstar headliner at the Raiders' party honoring Cliff Branch at Quarry Gold Club in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ross’s performance capped the team’s boffo Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend honoring the late, great wideout. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diana Ross was the surprise superstar headliner and sang a medley of songs in a 40-minute set at the Raiders' party honoring Cliff Branch at Quarry Gold Club in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ross’s performance capped the team’s boffo Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend honoring the late, great wideout. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders turned it upside-down, and inside-out, for Cliff Branch on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

Diana Ross was the surprise superstar headliner at the team’s party honoring Branch at Quarry Gold Club. Ross’s performance capped the team’s boffo Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend honoring the late, great receiver.

Ross sang a medley of “I’m Coming Out,” “My World is Empty Without You,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” “Upside Down” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” her cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and an encore of “Thank You.”

Singing live to recorded tracks with a pair of backing singers, Ross halted “The Theme From Mahogany” in favor of “Ain’t No Mountain High.”

Ross performed for about 40 minutes for the 400 or so invited VIPs.

The recording legend was decked out in a red gown and silver belt, often cooling herself with a matching fan for the high humidity in the outdoor venue.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Branch was a big fan of Ross. “We saw Diana reform several times together in Vegas,” the owner said a couple of hours before Ross took the stage.

The owner declined to say how much Ross commanded for the appearance. “What happens in the Raiders locker room, stays in the Raiders locker room.” But industry standard for a Ross appearance would be between $1 million to $1.2 million.

David Perrico and the Raiders House Band performed through the night, including a set from ex-Raiders great Henry Lawrence, one of just six members of the franchise who won all three of the team’s Super Bowls.

Lawrence capped his appearance by blasting “Sweet Home Chicago.” But it was also sweet home Canton, Vegas, Oakland and L.A. for all the folks celebrating the history of the Silver and Black.

^

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.