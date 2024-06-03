Did Adele misunderstand ‘stupid’ shout-out at Caesars Palace show?

Adele, who supports the monthlong Pride and LGBTQ+ causes, snapped at a fan who shouted at her on Saturday night.

Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Pop superstar Adele talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Adele is known to interact with her audience. These interactions can turn tense when an audience member tries to confront the superstar.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner blasted someone in the crowd at Saturday’s show who shouted at her between numbers. Originally, it was reported the person called out, “Pride sucks!” as Saturday was the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The original video of the contentious moment surfaced on Sunday. A second video, posted by TMZ, with slightly clearer audio, went viral Monday.

That clip shows Adele might have misunderstood what was yelled at her. The person might have shouted “Work sucks!” just after Adele said, “Friday’s basically the beginning of my week … That’s when I work, basically. So it’s sort of like my weekdays are my weekend, an extra-long weekend …”

That’s when the shout is heard through the venue. Seated at the piano, Adele took on the fan with, “What was that? Did you just say ‘Pride sucks?’ Did you come to my (expletive) show and just say that ‘Pride sucks?’ Are you (expletive) stupid? Don’t be so (expletive) ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Cheers from the crowd punctuated the episode.

Video of the moment went viral on Sunday. Caesars Palace officials have not responded to inquiries asking if the individual was reprimanded.

Adele famously supports the monthlong Pride celebration and LGBTQ+ causes. She donned a dress with a rainbow-flag train during a Pride Month show last year. She is also fast to interject comment during incidents in the audience.

In August 2023, the “Skyfall” singer halted her show to call out a Colosseum security guard taking action against a fan. “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please,” she said on the mic. “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Underwood at 50 (shows)

Until another resident headliner is announced, we call the Resorts World Theater the Lone Star State. Carrie Underwood is the star.

Underwood continues to carry the team at the 5,000-seat performance venue. The only resident headliner at the theater celebrated her 50th performance of “Reflection.” In a high-velocity production, Underwood unloads, closing with “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “All-American Girl” and “Before He Cheats.” She closes with her signature-waterfall moment, “Something in the Water.”

Underwood has a dozen shows on the books in August and October. An extension into the National Finals Rodeo stretch in December has not been ruled out.

Twain’s mic mix-up

Shania Twain proved she was singing in her own voice in her Saturday performance at Bakkt Theater. She achieved this by singing into a sparkly, pink-and-silver wand rather than her microphone.

Twain mixed up her mic and the wand during “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” Holding the mic in her right hand, she sang a line into the wand in her left. “Oh, my God!’ Twain called out as she broke in the song. A fan posted the TikTok version of the clip on X, and Twain reposted with, “I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again.”

A solution: Turn the sparkly wand into a mic. Twain’s friend Carrot Top can make that work.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.