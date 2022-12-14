Disney show sets Strip opening date
The Strip has long been described as Disneyland for adults. Disney, for real, is setting up a Vegas show in March.
The Strip has long been described as Disneyland for adults. Disney, for real, is setting up a Vegas show in March.
“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” opens March 30 at Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals, next to Aria resort. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at lighthouseimmersive.com, with tickets running from $39.99, $49.99 (Premium Plus), and $99.99 (VIP), not including fees.
The show runs in the same fortress as “Immersive Van Gogh” and the seasonal “Immersive Nutcracker.”
Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, creators of “Immersive Van Gogh” are partnering in the new multimedia attraction. The experience samples such modern Disney favorites as “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” along with such generation-spanning classics “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”
The Disney show is set to run 12 weeks, with the vision to expand if it takes off. The immersive production will alternate with the Van Gogh show.
This is the first such collaboration for Walt Disney Animation Studios. A company president and two-time Oscar winner (for “Encanto” and “Zootopia”) Clark Spencer says, “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”
Said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross, “Like so many of us, I have a lifelong love of Disney films. I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience. I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.