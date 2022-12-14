Disney show sets Strip opening date

The Strip has long been described as Disneyland for adults. Disney, for real, is setting up a Vegas show in March.

A look at the Disney Animation/Lighthouse Immersive Experience display of "The Lion King." The“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" opens in the first four months at The Shops at Crystals on the Strip. (Lighthouse Immersive Experience)

This image released by Disney shows, clockwise from foreground center Meridian Clade, voiced by Gabrielle Union Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaeger Clade, voiced by Dennis Quaid, Callisto Mal, voiced by Lucy Liu, Ethan Clade, voiced by Jaboukie Young-White in a scene from the animated film "Strange World." (Disney via AP)

Hopp on Board – "Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film's most intriguing characters. In the episode "Hopp on Board," Bonnie & Stu Hopps (voiced by Bonnie Hunt and Don Lake) say goodbye to their daughter Judy as she boards the train from Bunny Burrow to Zootopia to begin her life as the big city's first bunny cop. Meanwhile their youngest daughter, Molly, hitches a ride atop the train, forcing the country couple into an action-packed rescue mission. Directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, and produced by Nathan Curtis, "Zootopia+" streams on Disney+ beginning Nov. 9, 2022. © 2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Disney characters perform on a float on the water at a press preview of the new night attraction "Believe! Sea of Dreams" at the Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The new night spectacular show will start from Nov. 11. (Yoshikazu Tusno/Pool Photo via AP)

A look at the Disney Animation/Lighthouse Immersive Experience display of "Encanto." The“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" opens in the first four months at The Shops at Crystals on the Strip. (Lighthouse Immersive Experience)

“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” opens March 30 at Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals, next to Aria resort. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at lighthouseimmersive.com, with tickets running from $39.99, $49.99 (Premium Plus), and $99.99 (VIP), not including fees.

The show runs in the same fortress as “Immersive Van Gogh” and the seasonal “Immersive Nutcracker.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, creators of “Immersive Van Gogh” are partnering in the new multimedia attraction. The experience samples such modern Disney favorites as “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” along with such generation-spanning classics “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

The Disney show is set to run 12 weeks, with the vision to expand if it takes off. The immersive production will alternate with the Van Gogh show.

This is the first such collaboration for Walt Disney Animation Studios. A company president and two-time Oscar winner (for “Encanto” and “Zootopia”) Clark Spencer says, “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”

Said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross, “Like so many of us, I have a lifelong love of Disney films. I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience. I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”

