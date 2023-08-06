‘Disney,’ Van Gogh’ bankruptcy does not affect Vegas shows
Lighthouse Immersive is ‘restructuring,’ but the company is still putting on Van Gogh and Disney shows on the Strip.
The ears are in the clear.
The company that produces “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Disney Animation” at The Shops at Crystals has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, company officials confirmed Thursday.
But before we lop all of Van Gogh and close the park for Disney, know that the move does not involve the Vegas attractions.
Lighthouse Immersive, which runs the shows in 18 North American cities, has made the move after its Disney shows in Houston and Atlanta were canceled. But the Vegas shows are doing well enough to continue into the first week of January (visit lighthouseimmersive.com/disney or vangoghvegas.com for info).
From Lighthouse spokesman Nick Harkin, the company’s national publicist: “I can confirm that two Lighthouse Immersive affiliate companies are currently undergoing restructuring. This in no way impacts the operations of our venues and our presentations of ‘Immersive Disney Animation’ and ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ are proceeding as scheduled.’”
Asked if the shows would be extended after January, Harkin said, “It’s a little early to tell. I would expect so, but we have nothing confirmed as of the moment.”
