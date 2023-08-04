Donny Osmond extends Strip residency

Donny Osmond will continue to headline Harrah’s Showroom through next year.

“I’m trying to keep up with 20-year-old dancers on stage, and that’s a 40-year difference,” Donny Osmond says. “The truth is, when I’m on stage, I feel like I’m in my 30s.” (Denise Truscello/Caesars Entertainment)

Donny Osmond announces Marcus Jones of Houston as the 85th pick for the New England Patriots at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FILE - Donny Osmond at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Donny Osmond’s solo sojourn will continue into 2024.

The legendary headliner has announced he will extend his award-winning solo residency at Harrah’s through May of 2024.

The newly announced dates run Jan. 23 through May 11. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

A highlight of the performance is a nearly 10-minute “Auto-rap-ography,” a rap segment set to photos and videos over Osmond’s six-decade career. Osmond also performs a full-Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You.”

The show also includes an audience interactive segment where anyone can request any song he’s ever recorded.

The show opened Aug. 31, 2021, nearly two years after the Donny and Marie Osmond production ended at Flamingo Showroom.

Raj Kapoor (Grammys and Latin Grammy, the Academy Awards, American Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards) directs Osmond’s production. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. Choreography by the dance tandem Nappytabs, (Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo).

