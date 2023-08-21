74°F
Kats

Doughnuts, free tickets in B-52’s Strip party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 10:26 am
 
These B-52’s-themed Pinkbox Doughnuts donuts are available starting at 6 a.m. Aug. 31 while supplies last. One, random order per location will include a pair of tickets to see the band. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
These B-52’s-themed Pinkbox Doughnuts donuts are available starting at 6 a.m. Aug. 31 while supplies last. One, random order per location will include a pair of tickets to see the band. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)
The B-52’s are back in Las Vegas this weekend and are committed to more dates next spring. So, we celebrate with doughnuts.

Punk blends with pink in the band’s return to The Venetian Theatre. The B-52’s are in partnership with Pinkbox Doughnuts of Las Vegas. The company is offering B-52’s-themed doughnuts starting at 6 a.m. Aug. 31 while supplies last. One, random order per location will include a pair of tickets to see the band.

These are tie-dye-frosted doughnuts, filled with confetti whip and topped by the band’s logo, available at all Las Vegas Valley locations. They are said to be diet-busting delicious.

“Pinkbox Doughnuts and The B-52’s make a natural pair,” Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts, said in a statement. “It’s always a party at Pinkbox Doughnuts where fun and happy doughnuts are the headliners, and The B-52’s are the ultimate fun, happy party band. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership that will continue to spread the fun while giving Pinkbox customers the opportunity to win free tickets to a B-52’s show.”

The punk-party band out of Atlanta has added five more shows at its Vegas Love Shack, The Venetian Theatre, from April 12-20. Their current set of dates run Friday through Sept. 3. Founding members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson are returning to The Venetian production. The band has previously stated the Vegas residency would be the last time to see the B-52’s in concert.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

