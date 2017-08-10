Downtown Las Vegas attraction to honor Bennington, Linkin Park

Viva Vision, the long-running video and music attraction running the five blocks of the FSE, is paying tribute to Bennington beginning at 9 p.m. Aug. 19 with a medley of Linkin Park hits.

Imagine Dragons, The Who, Journey, Tiesto, Heart and Green Day have all been featured on Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision Light Show. Add Chester Bennington and Linkin Park to that list.

Bennington, who also fronted Stone Temple Pilots and Dead By Sunrise, died July 20 of suicide by hanging at his residence in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Viva Vision, the long-running video and music attraction running the five blocks of the FSE, is paying tribute to Bennington beginning at 9 p.m. Aug. 19. A six-minute video and music burst will play a medley of Linkin Park hits, including “In The End,” “Burn It Down” and “Numb.”

Following the Aug. 19 premiere, the video is to play each hour from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Aug. 20.

Viva Vision is billed as the world’s largest unbroken video screen, spanning FSE promenade 90 feet above such famous downtown Las Vegas hotels as Golden Nugget, the D Las Vegas, Fremont, Four Queens, Golden Gate, California and stopping just short of Plaza at 1 Main Street. The canopy features a 550,000-watt sound system and 12.5 million LED lights. The system was installed in December 1995 and upgraded in June 2004.

