Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead in apparent suicide

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was reported to have killed himself Thursday at his southern California home.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014, in Inglewood, California. Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was reported to have killed himself Thursday, July 20, 2017, at his southern California home. (John Shearer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead on Thursday morning, police confirmed to Variety. He was 41.

At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call of a dead body in a Palos Verdes Estates home, the location of Bennington’s private residence, law enforcement said in a statement. He appeared to have died by suicide from hanging, TMZ reports.

Variety has reached out to his reps for more details.

Bennington was co-owner of the Club Tattoo chain, which has two Vegas locations in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and at The Linq.

Linkin Park performed here numerous times since their early gigs at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 2000, last playing Vegas at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in May.

The band had a show scheduled at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for Sept. 2.

The band most recently released album “One More Light” earlier this year. Bennington has struggled with alcohol and drug problems throughout his life.

Thursday was also the birthday of Chris Cornell, Soundgarden singer and a good friend of Bennington’s who also died by suicide just months ago. Bennington performed at Cornell’s funeral in May.

Bennington is survived by his wife and six children.

Review-Journal staff writer Jason Bracelin contributed to this story.