Drag star, Disco Fries, highlight Spiegelworld’s new Las Vegas Strip venture

Perry Farrell, artist and chief visionary officer for Immersive Artistry, during a press conference for the future Kind Heaven entertainment venue, at the The Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The sign for "DiscoShow" at Linq Hotel is lit up for the first time on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Spiegelworld)

The sign for "DiscoShow" at Linq Hotel is lit up for the first time on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Spiegelworld)

The befitting title is “DiscoShow,” but Spiegelworld has off-handedly referred to its new production as a “Disco Circus.” That description also fits like a pair of sequin slacks, from what I’ve gleaned from the new dance show at Linq Hotel.

“DiscoShow,” a $40 million partnership with Caesars Entertainment, has opened for previews at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. This is the address Spiegelworld intends to make iconic, location of Glitterloft dance club, which shares party space with the 99 Prince bar, a’70s-styled subway platform (with wood reclaimed from an actual NYC sub station); and the throwback restaurant Diner Ross.

The restaurant’s name sounds like that of disco diva Diana Ross, and is also an homage to Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison. Credit Creative Director Andrew Dunn for stamping that name, the latest in the company’s list of on-target titles.

Early indications are “DiscoShow” is a cool-hang fortress. On Tuesday, I ran into the terrific Eureka O’Hara at 99 Prince, just after a friends-family rehearsal performance, grinning and hugging everybody. The drag star is famous for appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and HBO’s “We’re Here,” and plays Mother in “DiscoShow.”

O’Hara-as-Mother leads the dance party, ably assisted by a host of guest stars and ensemble performers. See below for the company’s full list and descriptions of the “DiscoShow” team, including our old friend Ake Blomqvist.

The plot, if you can call it that, is that of a satirical disco-instruction class. But the show is just a slice of the pie.

Prince 99 has a pay-phone booth and a stacked newspaper rack (but no Las Vegas pubs for this Vegas production company) and a weathered pay-phone booth. I loved the ambience of Diner Ross, where ’70s album covers hang above the bar and portrait of Ross (Diana) looms at the back of the room.

Around the dining area we see framed photos of such NYC icons as Knicks icons Walt Frazier and Dave DeBusschere, and a signed pic of Mike Tyson throwing a playful punch at Mets’ star Dwight Gooden with Darryl Strawberry in the background.

The food is dandy; my Duck With Grapes was tasty and the Funfetti Funnel Cake cake was county-fair fantastic. Disco Fries are a guilty pleasure you can’t help but finish. My dining mate ate one and said, “OK, this tastes like the ’70s.”

Quality and — again— cleverly titled mocktail menu with Cherry Temple Black, Sesame Street Fever and Electric Juice Box.

A friend asked why I would dine at Diner Ross with myriad restaurant options in Vegas. “Ambience” was my first response. We can all use a little Hustle in our lives, with a side of Disco Fries. The party starts in earnest Sept. 7. Wear your dancing shoes.

Pre-‘DiscoShow concept

The DiscoShow” annex was once the planned home of the Kind Heaven entertainment district.

You might remember — or not — that project was announced in March 2018 and was moving toward opening in August of that year. The Southeast Asia-themed attraction was to feature live entertainment, several restaurants and a 360-degree walking tour.

The partners were Caesars Entertainment, large-scale entertainment company Immersive Artistry and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction.

Months after the original launch date came and went, Kind Heaven’s opening was pushed back to spring 2020, and COVID wiped out any discussion of the attraction’s future. The project quietly melted away, reportedly because of funding shortfalls, with no formal announcement.

Classic Killers

The Killers sample a couple of vintage Vegas songs in their series at the Colosseum. “Burning Love” by Elvis and Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady” were in the opening night’s set list on Wednesday. But “Viva Las Vegas,” frequently unearthed by the band, is not on the list.

Your VegasVille Moment

A little more than 13 months after he overcame a life-threatening medical episode, Michael Grimm played his latest show at Myron’s at the Smith Center on Wednesday night. Grimm hasn’t sounded better than in this performance, as he unfurled a show heavy on originals, with a few covers in the mix.

In July 2023, the entertainment community coalesced to raise some $60,000 to help Grimm to recovery. He has since passed a year clean and sober, and was a picture of gratitude on this occasion. So was a room packed with supporters.

Nature’s calling

Andrew and Mike Tierney, aka the Tierney Brothers, are performing formally for the first time outside the Human Nature format on Monday night. The Tierneys join the Justin Carder Trio at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria.

HN still exists as a three-man unit in Las Vegas, with original member Toby Allen, in recurring performances at South Point Showroom. They have also toured their native Australia with Phil Burton, in their original four-man configuration. Human Nature debuted in 2009 at Imperial Palace, now Linq Hotel, home of “DiscoShow” for more connectivity at that property.”

A noble proposal

Harrah’s Cabaret headlining mentalist Colin Cloud picked Scotland to propose to his girlfriend, Jenna, on Friday night. She said yes. This lovely moment closed Cloud’s show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Cool Hang Alert

Harrah’s comic Carlos Mencia hosts a new, late-night karaoke party from 10 p.m.-midnight at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. The show follows Mencia’s headlining appearance in the “Stars of Comedy” series Harrah’s Showroom.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

As provided by production company Spiegelworld:

What: "DiscoShow."

Where: Linq Hotel, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd.

Creative team: "DiscoShow" is directed by Obie and Olivier Award-winning choreographer and movement director Steven Hoggett (Broadway: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once), with Choreographer and Associate Director Yasmine Lee (Wild Goose Dreams, Tender Napalm), and written by Olivier Award-winner Michael Wynne (The Priory). It features set and costume design by 10-time Tony nominee and three-time winner David Zinn (Stereophonic, SpongeBob Squarepants, The Humans).

Synopsis: "DiscoShow" is a celebratory, pulsing encapsulation of the cultural revolution that shaped New York's night-world in the 1970s and still reverberates today. The bulk of the 70-minute performance transpires inside a space designed to wrap the audience in the world of disco through a 2024 lens. This hypnotic, otherworldly club setting evokes the essence and beating heart of the music and movement that ignited a decade. The show features a soundtrack of infectious hits such as "Le Freak," "Good Times," "We Are Family," "Disco Inferno," "Everybody Dance," and many more.

The venues: The multi-level "DiscoShow" venue boasts two richly detailed, playful bars with drinks curated by Spiegelworld's Executive Beverage Director Niko Novick, who puts a mirror-ball spin on classic cocktails. The first, 99 Prince, is a gritty New York subway platform where drinks are slung from midday until late into the night. The second bar, the Glitterloft, is a raw loft space inspired by the hand-built, found, and borrowed vibe of disco pioneer David Mancuso's legendary "rent-party" space, The Loft. Before and after the show, guests can dine at Diner Ross, Spiegelworld's spectacular new 120-seat restaurant with its entrance tucked away in one corner of the Glitterloft. It has evolved as a 'friendly finer diner,' with Executive Culinary Director Anna Altieri of Superfrico serving the greatest hits of New York American cuisine. The bars and restaurant at "DiscoShow" are open to all, even without a ticket to the show.

Cast: Eureka O'Hara, who became a national phenomenon in her seasons on RuPaul's Drag Race and HBO's We're Here, plays the role of Mother, DISCOSHOW's sassy but big-hearted spiritual guide who leads guests on their express subway disco journey to downtown New York City. This extravagant figure is the conduit to all of "DiscoShow's" captivating characters.

The show's ensemble cast includes Ryan Blackson (Ensemble), Krystina Burton (Ensemble), Alina Carson (Afrodite), Virginia Crouse (Tina), Unissa Cruse (Sheila), Jake Guidry (Brent), Tenile Jimenez (Rosario), Sydney Lastorino (Ensemble), William Luetkehans (Ted), Ashton Onaga (Eric), Kedrick Pasley (Anthony), Jordy Perry (Ensemble), Aaron Telias (Apollo), Hirari Wantanabe (Athena), Eli Weinberg (Åke), and Tony Zane (Ensemble).

Additional production team: "DiscoShow" includes video and projection design by Darrel Maloney (American Idiot), music production by Jamie Siegel (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), lighting design by Olivier Award-winner Natasha Chivers (Prima Facie, Sunday in the Park with George), sound design by Colle T. Bustin (Melissa Etheridge: My Window), custom soundscapes by sound associate and Olivier Award-winner Tom Gibbons (Ivo van Hove's West Side Story), and hair and wig design by Brittany Hartman (Saturday Night Live).

Comments from the creators:

Ross Mollison, Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire who founded the company in 2006 with the first production of the acclaimed adult-circus Absinthe in a spiegeltent below the Brooklyn Bridge (now in residence at Caesars Palace since 2011), said, "This is a show we have been dreaming about and planning for almost a decade, and I cannot wait for Las Vegas to experience it. We assembled an extraordinary creative team for a workshop production in New York six years ago, and they all enthusiastically agreed to come back together in Vegas this summer to turn the vision into a reality. What has kept us going, kept us all together, is a shared love for the joy of disco and all that it means. It's what the world really needs right now."

Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney said, "For the last 13 years, Absinthe at Caesars Palace has drawn millions of excited fans to enjoy Spiegelworld's unmatched creativity and bawdy brand of circus. When planning began to bring DISCOSHOW to the Las Vegas Strip, we knew 3535 Las Vegas Blvd was the perfect location for an energetic, live entertainment and dining experience. We are incredibly excited to see what Spiegelworld's daring and innovative team has in store with DISCOSHOW and Diner Ross in Las Vegas."

For director Steven Hoggett, the appeal of DISCOSHOW came in the potential to deliver "the best night you never had," and an experience of communal catharsis, to multiple generations. Hoggett said, "Yasmine, Michael and I have been in the thick of rehearsals for three weeks now, working with an incredible cast of talented young dancers and performers. With diverse backgrounds and experiences, they each bring something unique to the process of making a show and telling stories. They're dancers and party people, so yes, they love the classic disco hits. But what has been most exciting is seeing their eyes open to the cultural history and what young people just like them experienced in the early days of disco half a century ago. That is what is going to make this show so alive and contemporary and connected to all generations. In addition, one of our first major artistic decisions in creating this show was to allow audiences to hear these familiar, classic songs as they were meant to be heard: in a dazzling club environment, on an incredible, state-of-the-art sound system, so that it all feels completely fresh and new."

"At the time, disco didn't describe a specific sound or a unified scene. It was more like a threshold," writes Hua Hsu in The New Yorker, of the "trippy, contemplative, all-night vibes" of Mancuso's early-disco-era parties, which began on Valentine's Day 1970 at his loft home, and later moved to a space at 99 Prince Street. Spiegelworld Director of Architecture and Design Brian Buckner and Director of Art and Experiences Matt Hodges envisioned the multifaceted environment of DISCOSHOW as a series of thresholds and membranes through which guests pass to enter this exhilarating alternate reality. In building this world, they use architecture-as-storytelling to distance people from the singular experience of the Vegas Strip, and open them to a different time, place, pace, and rhythm.

Zinn, fresh off his third Tony win, for David Adjmi's Stereophonic—in which he created the isolated environment of a sound studio where the sonic world of the 70s was being produced—here conceives a communal 1970s site built around music's joyous public reception. He says, "What's been really fun is to dive into a part of this movement that all happened before Studio 54 even opened. As a person who's always gravitated towards alternative, more community-focused nightlife spaces, what's so captivating about those early venues was their openness and their welcomeness; you could be your freest and least judged self. So we've created an environment that gets charged by guests' experience in it as they become characters on some level. It's a set waiting for an event to spark it."