Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September

Drake makes his first tour stop on the Strip in five years at T-Mobile Arena in September.

Drake performs at XS Nightclub at Encore on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

This combination photo shows Oprah Winfrey at The Museum of Modern Art's David Rockefeller Award Luncheon honoring Oprah Winfrey in New York on March 6, 2018, left, and Drake accepting the award for favorite album rap/hip-hop for "Views" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016. Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake's new rap song “Oprah's Bank Account" is one of Oprah's favorite things. When asked in an interview what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!" (Charles Sykes, left, and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“Her Loss” is our gain.

For the first time in five years, Drake is embarking on a U.S. tour. The four-time Grammy winner and Wynn Nightlife stalwart is bringing the “It’s All A Blur’ tour to T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, announced Monday.

The Live Nation-produced series is to run 29 dates. His latest album, the aforementioned “Her Loss,” a collaboration with 21 Savage, reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart. The release sent all 16 tracks onto Billboard’s Hot 100 singles list.

The general on sale begins noon Friday (Pacific time) at AXS.com.

Make no mistake, where you are

Rock great and movie-soundtrack master Kenny Loggins is headlining at Pearl at the Palms at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 on his final concert tour. The series is fittingly dubbed “This Is It.” Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at Ticketmaster.com.

Raiding for a decade

Leathery, loud and long-running, Raiding the Rock Vault marked its 10th anniversary on Thursday. The show moves from The Duomo at the Rio to Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip on April 22.

The rock ‘n’ roll revival opened March 9, 2013 at then-Las Vegas Hilton and currently plays The Duomo at the Rio. The production has hopscotched from Hilton (now Westgate) to Tropicana Theater, Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel (now 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotel), and Club 172 at the Rio before moving into Duomo.

The recitation of rock history continues to pull from such iconic artists as the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more, many more.

The show schedule at Hard Rock is most Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, running at least through the end of the year.

Hair today …

Reminder of our St. Baldrick’s Foundation shaving event with “Menopause The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harrah’s Cabaret. The cast is shaving down yours truly before the show. Tickets in conjunction with the charity effort are a minimum $25 donation, and can be reserved at st.baldricks.glistentertainment@gmail.com, or bring a check or cash to purchase at the door prior to the performance.

“Menopause” opened in 2004 at the Hilton, and recently celebrated its seventh anniversary performing at Harrah’s.

This is the 10th anniversary of my first shave to support St. Baldrick’s the “Big Shave” is Saturday at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York, all day. We’ll be hosting with Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque” at 11 a.m. It’s always a thing. Go to StBaldricks.org and search “Katsilometes” to support the fight against childhood cancer.

What Works in Vegas

“Potted Potter” at The Magic Attic at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show celebrates its 1,000th performance on the Strip on Thursday night. All the “Potter” books are spoofed, and you don’t need to have read any of them (hello) to get some laughs at this tour de farce.

Cool Hang Alert

Lo so many years ago we remember many laughs and some groove sessions with Killian’s Angels Celtic rock band. Beth Mullaney, Ginger Bruner, Vita Corimbi-Drew (who is also in “Menopause,” wielding clippers) Anne Donohue, Nan Fortier and Marlo Zemartis are still kicking it up, and Friday/St. Patrick’s Day at Coop’s Cabaret & Hot Spot at the Commercial Center. The jig and gig run 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Show includes an Irish buffet. Go to coopscabaret.com for details.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.