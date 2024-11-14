Duran Duran to perform 2nd show on Las Vegas Strip

Rock superstars Duran Duran will celebrate the end of 2024 with an added performance on the Las Vegas Strip.

Duran Duran has long advised, “Buy time, don’t lose it.”

And with an eye on the year-end calendar, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have added a second show at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau over New Year’s Eve weekend.

The “Reflex” hit-makers’ second show is set for Dec. 29, paired with the previously announced Dec. 30 performance. The dates are in the venue’s exclusive booking partnership with Live Nation Las Vegas (tickets for the added show are at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/duran-duran).

Duran Duran has been enjoying “a moment” since being inducted into the Rock Hall in 2022. The have headlined arena tours and stadium shows, including the Cruel World Festival at the Rose Bowl on May 11.

In Las Vegas, the band has in recent years performed multiple dates at the Chelsea at Cosmopolitan and Encore Theater.

Tuesday, vocalist Simon Le Bon was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William for his artistic and philanthropic endeavors. Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, co-keyboardist Nick Rhodes and drummer Roger Taylor are Duran Duran’s current roster.

In an interview in May, Taylor gave a quick list of “must” songs the band performs in concert.

“You’ve got to play “Ordinary World, you’ve got to play ‘Rio,’ you’ve got to play ‘Girls on Film,’ you’ve got to play ‘Come Undone,’” Taylor said. “But we go through periods where we play them a lot, and then we go, ‘You know what? We can leave that one out.’

“Thankfully, it’s a quality problem, because we’ve quite a few songs that people will want to hear.” Add “A View to a Kill” to that set list. Personal request.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.