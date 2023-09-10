97°F
Kats

Ed Sheeran postpones in Vegas: ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2023 - 6:11 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2023 - 7:12 pm
Ed Sheeran performs "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards ...
Ed Sheeran performs "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ed Sheeran arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023 ...
Ed Sheeran arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
A look at Ed Sheeran's staging during his "Mathmatics" tour.
A look at Ed Sheeran's staging during his "Mathmatics" tour. (Review-Journal)

Ed Sheeran called out of his Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, about an hour and a half before Saturday’s scheduled start.

Sheeran posted to social media at around 5:30 p.m.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with eh show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so sorry.”

In a statement posted online ahead of the cancellation, Allegiant Stadium said doors had been significantly delayed and that updated door times would be posted to the stadium’s social media accounts.

There was no further explanation from Allegiant Stadium officials for the halt in Sheeran’s “Mathematics” tour stop. Sheeran stayed back and signed autogaphs on the east side of the stadium until about 6:30 p.m.

Sheeran and his band perform in the round, with a giant, 360-degree, interlocking video display overhead. The design is unique, complex with multiple sound towers leaning over the audience and ringing the LED display.

The stadium is typically set for about 40,000 for a show of Sheeran’s scale. The show was not quite totally sold out at the time of the announcement, with brokers reporting some GA floor seats were still available.

