Electrifying Las Vegas Strip production being extended

A segment of “iLuminate” at The Strat Theater, is shown in this undated photo. (iLuminate)
The cast of "illuminate" at The Strat celebrates its one-year anniversary, with cake, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Jimmy Smith/The Activity LLC)
"iLuminate" cast members perform during the eighth anniversary celebration of Mondays Dark at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on December 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Mondays Dark)
A scene from "iLuminate," which has opened at The Strat Theater. (JMP Force)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 9:29 am
 

A fanciful dance production, a shining light if you will, is booked for three more years on the Strip.

Miral Kotb’s glow-in-the-dark dance show, “iLuminate,” has been extended at The Strat Showroom through August 2027.

Absent a major headliner and very much a curiosity at first, the show opened just as the city was returning to full bloom during COVID, Oct. 21, 2021.

Kotb is a singular talent, at once a dancer and software engineer, who created the custom LED-trimmed stage costumes and wireless lighting programs for the wild effects (this is one that dazzles all ages).

The show holds the nightly 7 o’clock time slot, dark Tuesdays. And when this show goes dark, it is really dark.

“I am so thrilled that iLuminate will continue to call The Strat home for our Las Vegas resident production,” Kotb said in a statement. “Vegas audiences have truly embraced the show and the joy and magic it creates nightly.”

The “iLuminate” cast and technology gained national prominence in 2011, on Chris Brown’s “F.A.M.E.” tour and later that year by finishing in third place on the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent.”

The cast has also been recruited by Black Eyed Peas and Christina Aguilera. “iLuminate” has performed in New York, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mexico, Egypt and on the cruise-ship circuit.

The show’s production partner is Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment.

“It is no surprise that iLuminate has become such a hit and beloved show here in Vegas since they turned their lights on inside The Strat Theater,” Steck said. “Miral has created such an incredible show and immersive experience - we look forward to another three-years of lighting up the Strip together.”

The suits are illuminated, too.

“We are thrilled to announce the residency extension for ‘iLuminate’ with their incredibly talented cast and cutting-edge technological production,” Golden Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Brad Goldberg said. “’iLuminate’ is exactly what you want in a Las Vegas Strip production; it’s fun, high-energy and leaves you wanting to dance.”

‘Potter’ marks 5th

Break out the inflatable numbers for “Potted Potter — The Harry Potter Parody,” which on June 4 celebrated its fifth anniversary on the Strip at Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is the former Windows Showroom at Bally’s, and also the former Magic Attic at Bally’s.

Before that it was home to “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” and a “Clue” stage show. And before that, I think it was an actual attic.

Impressively, “Potter” has survived multiple venue monikers and several shows at the resort, among them “Extravaganza” and “Dita Las Vegas” in Jubilee Theater. That’s more than 1,400 performances.

James Edwards and Nicholas Charles deliver rapid-fire shtick as they roll through all 17 (er, seven) Potter books in 70 minutes. You don’t need to be a Potter nerd to enjoy. Regular nerds get it, too. Shows are 7 p.m. daily (dark Wednesday) with matinees Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

