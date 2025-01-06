Elvis’ family member leads Las Vegas’ 90th birthday celebration

Westgate, Elvis’ headlining hotel in the International/Las Vegas Hilton days, is hosting a champagne toast in the hotel’s main lobby at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Vegas Elvis Tribute Artist Steve Connolly performs during his "Spirit Of The King" show at Lamarre Theater on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jared Leto is shown with Elvis tribute artist Travis Allen and Las Vegas model April Ocegueda at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio)

The troupe of Viva Las Vegas Showgirls and Elvis impressionists who greeted the 49ers and Chiefs at Reid International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, from left: Jennifer Autry, Derrick Boyce, Donny Edwards, Roland August, Michael Conti, Paul Casey, Brendan Paul, Harry Shahoian, Steve Connolly, Daniel Durston, Steve Gold and Tara Nosek. (Maria Battaglia)

Pete "Big Elvis" Vallee performs at the Piano Bar at Harrah's Las Vegas in his first show back since the coronavirus shutdowns Friday, June 12, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

David Stanley, stepbrother of Elvis Presley, is featured in "My Brother Elvis” at Westgate. (Westgate Las Vegas)

I used to doodle Elvis during class, in second and third grade, drawing the King in his jumpsuit in the margins of my notepaper.

I once told one of Elvis’ closest confidants, the late Joe Esposito, about this. He responded, “Elvis was a like superhero, when you think of it, onstage, when he sang and wore the jumpsuits with the capes.”

I’ll go with that. Elvis is still a heroic figure across entertainment culture, certainly in this city. Presley’s 90th birthday is Wednesday, a good time to take a state-of-the-King tour of Las Vegas:

His original home

Westgate, Elvis’ headlining hotel in the International/Las Vegas Hilton days, is hosting a champagne toast in the hotel’s main lobby at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Insiders say there shall be a commemorative cake, and also cupcakes.

The ceremony is led by resort president and GM Cami Christensen, joined by David Stanley, Elvis’ stepbrother, and host of “My Brother Elvis,” stage convo and backstage tour.

In 1960 Stanley’s mother, Dee Stanley, married Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley. David Stanley worked as an aide and bodyguard at the Hilton and on tour from 1972 through Presley’s death in 1977. The next show is Jan. 15. Reliably stylish Gordon Prouty, the former Westgate PR exec who has moved on to Nevada Donor Network, continues as the show’s co-host.

Westgate is also home to the residency production “The King Comes Home” at Westgate Cabaret, starring veteran Elvis Tribute artist Ted Torres Martin, backed by a fine trio of vocalists Paige Strafella, Joey Calveri and Sujana Chand.

Martin is “recognized” by Elvis Presley Enterprises. This is a stamp of approval for any ETA.

Westgate plans to mark Elvis’ 90th with a “Love Me Tender” month in February, and a “Viva Las Vegas” month in July. Details for those events and other celebrations are to be announced. The Elvis statue just off the lobby entrance remains a popular attraction for fans and those sating their curiosity about the King.

The plaque trumpeting Presley’s 837 sold-out shows at International Theater l is famously inaccurate. The real number is 636. We learned this through a search of dates with a Graceland official a decade ago.

The story is, Colonel Tom Parker ordered the higher number because it was more impressive. As it was, Barry Manilow surpassed 636 performances at the theater in September 2023. But only Elvis sold out every one of his shows.

‘Big’ void

Harrah’s Piano Bar headliner Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee has been knocked off schedule because of kidney stones. He learns Thursday if he will need surgery. Vallee will sit out the Elvis anniversary but expects to be back by the end of the month. Catch him 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Strip-facing lounge.

Vallee was also forced from his show scheduled for Wednesday at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. He notes, “This is a stinking time for this to happen.” But we do expect a full recovery.

Vallee moved to Las Vegas in 1997 to perform at the since-closed Roadhouse on Boulder Highway. He went on to perform for Station Casinos, at Barbary Coast (later Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall & Saloon) before landing at Harrah’s in 2012. He regularly packs the Piano bar, and has never charged cover.

Viva Steve Vegas

Steve Connolly is hauling his long-running “Spirit of the King” show to Notoriety Live, reopening Tuesday night. Connolly most recently performed at LaMarre Theater in the Arts District.

Closing in on his 29th year in VegasVille, Connolly closed at Four Queens in March 2020, ending a seven-year run. Connolly opened in Vegas in 1996, and has performed at the MGM Grand, Riviera, Bally’s (today’s Horseshoe) and Fitzgerald’s (now the D Las Vegas) before the Four Queens. He also performed in “Legends in Concert.”

Connolly is also a fine artist, having run an art-restoration business and painting church ceilings. From time to time he’s finished paintings during his live show. “Spirit of the King” plays 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at Notoriety, on the highest level of Neonopolis.

Elvis at Commercial Center

Jimmi Ellis stars in a “pre-birthday” Elvis show at 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6). Harry Shahoian, a very busy Elvis performer on stage and in wedding ceremonies, is back 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kelly Clinton-Holmes, in her wicked-funny “Kelvis” persona, is guest star.

Parking it off-Strip

“All Shook Up” continues it regular run at Alexis Park. The tireless Travis Allen is the primary ETA, the show running 6 p.m. daily. A full, live band sets this show apart. I’ve always enjoyed Allen’s portrayal, he’s got the groove down and is an impressively strong vocalist.

He’s on the Strip, too

An Elvis portrayal is still tucked into “Vegas! The Show” at Saxe Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. J.T. Seumalu is the production’s primary Elvis. “If I Can Dream” among the show’s highlights. I still prefer that number’s white, western-cut suit to any of the jumpsuits the King sported. It’s certainly aged well, as has the image of the King. Cue “Jailhouse Rock” and light candles.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.