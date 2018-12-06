Emerging country singer Chloe Caroline begins mini-tour on Strip

Chloe Carolines mini-tour on the Strip coincides with the National Finals Rodeo, which begins Thursday night at the Thomas Mack Center. She’s headlining a total of five shows over two nights.

Chloe Caroline says, “I have no idea what to expect.” Well, a lotta singing, and a lotta strumming, for starters.

Caroline, an emerging country artist from Manhattan Beach, Calif. who spends much of her time in Nashville, is performing a mini-tour this week on the Strip. She’s headlining a total of five shows over two nights: Friday, she’s on from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Carnaval Court between Harrah’s and Linq Hotel; and 9 p.m.-9:45 p.m. at Toby Keith’s I Love this Bar at Harrah’s. Saturday, she’s at One72 at the Rio 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.; Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace from 7:30-8:15 p.m.; and Le Cabaret at Paris Las Vegas from 9-9:45 p.m.

This sprint coincides with the National Finals Rodeo, which begins Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. But it is not Caroline’s first rodeo in Vegas. She was a featured artist at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas during the inaugural Emerge Music + Impact festival, held at multiple venues last spring.

“What I took from that was how warm and kind everyone was, and the we started talking about a kind of artist-in-residency show and what that would look like,” Caroline says. “We went back and forth, and over Thanksgiving everything solidified and we decided to give it a go.”

Caroline and her guitarist partner, Matt Singleton, will be put through the paces in the same way artists a generation ago learned to fine-tune their stage show. “I’ve been writing for two years for a new record, so I have a ton of new material, but I know I’m going to need to have a couple of cool covers in my back pocket,” she says. “I’ll feel out the room see if people want slower songs or want to party more.”

The suggestion here is be ready to play some up-tempo stuff. Keith’s place, especially, loves to kick it up.

Rocker leaves Rock Vault

Column fave Andrew Freeman has left Raiding the Rock Vault at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Freeman opened with the classic-rock production at the then-Las Vegas Hilton (later LVH and now Westgate Las Vegas) in March 2013 has been with the show for well more than 1,000 performances. He has a full-length album due out Friday with his band Devil’s Hand.

On Feb. 22, Freeman’s other band, Last In Line, releases the album, “II.” The first single from that album, “Landslide,” is out now. Last In Line is filled with hard-rock vets Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard,Vinny Appice of Black Sabbath, and Phil Soussan of Ozzy Osbourne’s band. That lineup is also the original Dio band.

Freeman has spent time with the Offspring. In Rock Vault, he and was enlisted to sing Journey’s “Separate Ways” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer” in duet with Paul Shortino, among many other high-arching rock anthems.

“I’m good, man,” says Freeman, who left the show in mid-October. “Just getting used to not doing a show every (expletive) day. I’m growing a beard, too. I’m watching my gray hairs come in and grow out.”

This is so

Bronx Wanderers’ final performance at Windows Showroom is indeed Dec. 23. There was some disagreement out there about when the act would depart their Bally’s venue, but producer Alan Glist and two Adinolfis (father Vinny and son Vin A.) have all confirmed Dec. 23 as the last party at Windows. The act is planning to take a much-deserved break, and return to a Caesars Entertainment venue in late-January.

Cool Hang Alert

Soul Juice Band, led by the impassioned front man David Tatlock, performs from 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday at The B Side at House of Blues. Powered by a five-piece horn section, the band covers funk, soul, rock and jazz. Admission is free to the twice-monthly shows, which are a benefit for Child Haven of Las Vegas. So in lieu of a cover charge, bring new shoes, socks, shoes, underwear, backpacks and school supplies. For info, go to the Soul Juice Band website.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast is posted on the R-J website. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.