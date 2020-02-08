58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Emmy Award-winner Andy Walmsley lists top 5 Las Vegas sets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2020 - 5:38 pm
 

Andy Walmsley has had equal success working with drag queens, mobsters, puppets and Aussie singers. He’s won an Emmy for his set design of “American Idol,” and also developed the stages for the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire;” the Las Vegas production “Idaho! The Comedy Musical;” and “The Muppets Take The Bowl” musical at the Hollywood Bowl.

Though living primarily in Manhattan these days, Walmsley is at it once more on the Las Vegas Strip. Most recently, his mirror-plated headphones, tongue-designed Clap-O-Meter and colorful video bursts back “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” at Flamingo Showroom.

With that show, Walmsley hit the Vegas-centric number of 21 shows in the city where he began his design work nearly 15 years ago.

This week, Walmsley listed his five favorite Vegas set designs.

5. “Headlights & Tailpipes”

From Jeff Kutash, producer of “Splash” at Riviera, the adult revue featuring souped-up cars ran from April through September of 2006, closing just before the hotel itself shut down the following October. Says Walmsley:

“My first Vegas show and truly the last of the old school shows design wise where there where many scene changes each with a very distinctive theme/style similar to a show, like, say ‘Jubilee,’ where the visual look of the set has to be completely different for each themed segment in the show. I was also delighted to work in the famed Stardust Showroom.”

The Andy Walmsley-designed "Headlights & Tailpipes" is shown performing at Stardust, where it r ...
The Andy Walmsley-designed "Headlights & Tailpipes" is shown performing at Stardust, where it ran from April 2006 until the show closed the following September. (AWE Productions)

4. “A Mob Story”

Another Kutash musical, the production featured real-life reformed Mafia “capo” Michael Franzese as onstage narrator. The show ran at Plaza Showroom from September to December 2018. Says Walmsley:

“This show had much more of a musical theater feel, so I wanted to bridge the gap between the visual style of a musical and the glitz of Vegas. Also similar to the Terry Fator set, the stage is tiny in proportion to the room so I exploded the set out onto the side rooms of the theater and used a LOT of video projection mapping.”

The Andy Walmsley-designed production "A Mob Story" is shown performing at Plaza Showroom, wher ...
The Andy Walmsley-designed production "A Mob Story" is shown performing at Plaza Showroom, where it ran from September through December 2018. (Denise Truscello)

3. Human Nature “Motown”

Walmsley was brought in to retool the set for Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment production as it moved from the then-Imperial Palace to The Venetian’s Sands Showroom in 2013. Says Walmsley:

“I wanted this set to have the feel of a giant jukebox. Not literally, but subliminally, with the various light boxes framing the boys as they bring these juke box songs to life literally bursting through the proscenium (or jukebox) into the audience as everything around them lights up in an explosion of color.”

The Andy Walmsley-designed production Human Nature is shown at Sands Showroom at The Venetian. ...
The Andy Walmsley-designed production Human Nature is shown at Sands Showroom at The Venetian. (Denise Truscello)

2. Terry Fator

Fator has performed in the venue since March 2008, when Walmsley designed the ventriloquists first Mirage stage. Today, Fator shares the venue with magician Shin Lim with Colin Cloud, and the rotating lineup of comics in Aces of Comedy. Says Walmsley:

“This show replaced Danny Gans, who had previously been in that room. Additional to the room embracing a ‘Cheesecake Factory’ style, the stage was proportionately tiny in such a huge room. If your sat at the back, the stage is a postage stamp in the distance. So my trick was to explode the scenery out onto the sidewalls giving the illusion that the stage is much wider than it really is.”

The Andy Walmsley-designed set for Terry Fator.
The Andy Walmsley-designed set for Terry Fator.

1. “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!”

The show opened Jan. 30 in the former Donny & Marie Showroom. The new set is a colorful, often explosive complement to the energetic cast. The staging also is indicative of the production’s ambitious creative energy, and also financial investment.

“I channelled my inner drag queen and designed a truly over-the-top, larger-than-life, glitzy-cartoonish, you-go-girl-design. The first show I ever saw in Vegas was ‘City Lights’ at the Flamingo, and I remember exactly where I was seated, so during the ‘RuPaul’ rehearsals I kept sitting on that chair and recalling the exhilaration I had felt that night finally seeing my first Vegas show.

“And now, here is my set in the same room and at this point I have designed 21 Vegas shows … be careful what you wish for.”

Asia O'Hara of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" is shown performing at Flamingo Showroom. Emmy Award- ...
Asia O'Hara of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" is shown performing at Flamingo Showroom. Emmy Award-winner Andy Walmsley considers the set his best design among Las Vegas shows. (Denise Truscello)

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST