Engraved watches, movie props in Jerry Lewis estate auction

For those who want the burgundy suit worn by Professor Julius Kelp in “The Nutty Professor,” opportunity knocks.

Some choice items from Jerry Lewis’s estate are going to be sold at a live and online auction June 22 at Planet Hollywood. Julien’s Auctions is managing the sale, which is being staged in two sections: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., June 22, as part of a two-day Hollywood Legends auction event at the hotel. (For details, and to buy a catalogue of the items for sale, click to the Julien’s Auction website).

Among the items offered for sale:

— A custom-made, tweed burgundy suit worn by Lewis in his Julius Kelp character in “The Nutty Professor (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

— Three vintage black frames, including reading glasses in the style Lewis wears in the film, with painted eyeballs on the lenses (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

— A collection of custom prop teeth (estimate: $2,000-$4,000), made for Lewis in a custom-built box featuring Lewis’s face in relief as his character Prof. Kelp

— A collection of Lewis’ watches, including his 18-karat yellow gold Cartier watch from the Baignoire collection, circa late 1960s to early 1970s (estimate: $25,000-35,000). Also, an 18-karat yellow gold Patek Philippe given to Lewis by Sammy Davis, Jr. engraved on the back “To Jerry From Sammy Jr.” (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); and a 14-karat yellow gold Le Coultre watch given to him by Dean Martin and inscribed “Jerry My Buddy/ and Pal/ I Love You/ Dino,” (estimate: $4,000-6,000).

— A 14-karat yellow gold cigarette case topped with a high relief image of Carmen Miranda with engraved initials, “J.L.” (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

— A 14-karat yellow gold lighter with a relief caricature of Lewis in clown make-up (estimate: $1,500-$3,000).

On March 29, Lewis’s widow, Sam, listed the couple’s Las Vegas home of 35 years for sale at $1.4 million. The 7,325-square-foot estate in the Scotch 80s planned community, and home’s listing agent is Michael McGraw of Northcap Residential in Las Vegas.

