Evel Pie offering free pizza to MGM Resorts employees laid off last week

Diners eat and drink at Evel Pie, an Evel Knievel-themed pizzeria, on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Evel Pie Managing Partner Branden Powers is offering workers laid off by MGM Resorts International last week and up to four members of their immediate families a free cheese or pepperoni pizza slice and fountain drink, or draft beer, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We realize this is a tough hit for a lot of our friends in the local community,” said Powers, “and we just wanted to offer something so they know that they’re not alone.”

A valid “notification summary” and ID are required.

