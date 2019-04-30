Evel Pie offering free pizza to MGM Resorts employees laid off last week

Evel Pie Managing Partner Branden Powers is offering workers laid off by MGM Resorts International last week and up to four members of their immediate families a free cheese or pepperoni pizza slice and fountain drink, or draft beer, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday.
“We realize this is a tough hit for a lot of our friends in the local community,” said Powers, “and we just wanted to offer something so they know that they’re not alone.”
A valid “notification summary” and ID are required.
