Ex-Las Vegas mayor ‘wagers’ on Swift-Kelce family plans

Former Las Vegas mayor and current gambler Oscar Goodman is shown with Westgate SuperBook director Jay Kornegay and showgirl Brittany Dunn. Goodman wagered on the Chiefs to cover 2 1/2 points agains the 49ers, and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, to start a family this year. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Oscar Goodman has added has added family planning to his Super Bowl handicapping.

The former mayor of Las Vegas and current gambler on Friday wagered, or attempted to, on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to be married and have a baby within a year of the Super Bowl. Westgate Superbook vice president Jay Kornegay laughed at the offer, which Oscar called at the SuperBook counter.

“It’s a nice bet,” Goodman said. Kornegay offered the onetime “mob lawyer” 50-to-1 odds. Goodman said he wanted $100 on that bet. The wager would pay $5,100. It would also not be allowed at a sports book in this state. Chalk it up as, just for show, for the assembled media.

Goodman also said he wanted to bet an undisclosed amount that there are more pick-six interception returns for TDs than made field goals. Kornegay offered to take that wager at 3-to-1. That bet is not on the board and was not registered, either.

But Goodman did bet $150 on the Chiefs at plus-2 1/2 (“buying” the half-point, as the 49ers were at minus-2 at the time of the wager). That bet would pay about even-money. But as Goodman noted, he wagered on the 49ers elsewhere at minus-2 1/2. When you shake it out, bet on the red team. Hizzoner has.

