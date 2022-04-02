F1 chief hits his groove at Silk Sonic show

Stefano Domenicali took in the Silk Sonic show at Dolby Live. It was a gas.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, speaks during a news conference announcing a 2023 Formula One Grand Prix race for Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, speaks during a news conference announcing a 2023 Formula One Grand Prix race to be held in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FI’s leading figure made a righteous pit stop Thursday night. It was a real gas, too.

Series CEO Stefano Domenicali took in the Silk Sonic show at Dolby Live. Domenicali and his team were in town to announce the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2023. The former chairman of Lamborghini, Domenicali has been heading up the F1 tour since January 2021.

We also met entertainment super-agent John Marx of Endeavor Holdings (formerly William Morris Endeavor Entertainment), who reps Bruno Mars and Usher. Otherwise, pretty thin client list (cough). Usher is now it the Dolby Live headliner rotation, opening his 23-show run on July 15.

Once again, Dolby Live was slammed for Mars and Anderson .Paak, with dance fever breaking out all over the place. .Paak later spun a late-night set at On The Record nightclub. We need the designer of his suits, and also shade. He has the style.

Ink it downtown

The Arts District is growing, folks. At least, that’s true of the areas where you would walk to find art. On Friday we got our first taste of “Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” designed inside a former warehouse on 918 Main St., just across the street from The English Hotel and a few paces from and Howie’s auto repair shop. The storyline is that a crack in that structure has allowed the 2.5th dimension to seep in. We watch the results.

The room’s deft projection (featuring a series of disquieting creatures, one of which I see as a baby from another dimension walking along a tightrope behind his crib) and simulated spray-paint effects are fun. The LightPoets of Las Vegas, who have worked alongside Cirque and Disney Imagineering artists, began work on the space long before COVID.

The human artists in the show move fluidly through the collection of open space, often actually taking you by the arm to see a rooms filled with fanciful designs and simulated smoke. Particle Ink Executive Producer Cesar Hawas, who has also produced the New York City cabaret show and experience Sleep No More, is planning for a 12-week pop-up downtown. That should be sufficient time for a verdict for “Speed of Dark.” The idea is to keep the 2.5th dimension alive, indefinitely.

Cool Hang Alert

Elisa Fiorillo and D Train headline “Soul Full” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Myron’s at the Smith Center. Fiorillo backed Prince for more than six years in New Power Generation, so the late icon will be represented. Selections from Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Anita Baker and Stevie Wonder are also in the mix. Tickets are $24-$39; go to TheSmithCenter.com for info.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.