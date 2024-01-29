Famed Super Bowl artist to appear on Strip

Charles Fazzino’s artwork will be on display on the Strip throughout February, and at The NFL Shop at the Super Bowl Experience.

The 3-D art work "Midnight in Vegas" by Charles Fazzino. (Charles Fazzino)

The 3-D art work "Super Bowl LVIII" by Charles Fazzino. (Charles Fazzino)

An Archie comic cover conceived by acclaimed 3-D artist Charles Fazzino. (Charles Fazzino)

The artist whose work has been collected by presidents and entertainment legends is appearing during Super Bowl week.

We speak of Charles Fazzino. The trailblazing 3-D artist is debuting his new, licensed NFL commemorative artwork at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 8. Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers joins Fazzino at the event, which is open to the public.

Fazzino’s artwork will be on display at the gallery throughout February, and at The NFL Shop at the Super Bowl Experience from Feb. 7-Feb. 10.

Fazzino’s art has been featured in every Super Bowl since the 2001 Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, Fla.

Fazzino is most famous for his 3-D renderings of New York, Las Vegas and several other cities. He has paid tribute to the New York Yankees, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis and the characters of Walt Disney.

He has also painted more than 20 Super Bowls for the NFL, 18 All-Star Games for Major League Baseball, five Daytime Emmy Award Ceremonies, two FIFA World Cup Tournaments and the Grammy Awards.

Fazzino’s artwork can be found in the private collections of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Rosie O’Donnell, Morgan Freeman, Paul McCartney, Hillary Clinton, Michael Jordan, Andy Roddick, Tony Stewart, Julia Roberts, Katie Couric and Reggie Jackson, among many internationally renowned figures and organizations.

Fazzino recently was commissioned by NBC Sports to create commemorative artwork for “Sunday Night Football.”

Fazzino realized his 3-D work would set him apart when entered a show in Manhattan in 1981.

“In the first three hours of the show, I sold all my 3-D pieces and nobody even looked at my flat paintings, and I said, ‘Wow, I’m onto something,’ ” Fazzino once told the The Desert Sun. “And here I am today — from not having an art gallery, and not having my work anywhere, to having it everywhere.”

Reba’s anthem effort

Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and she sung the national anthem before, though totally unplanned. McEntire called on “The Star Spangled Banner” during a “Reba and Brooks & Dunn” show at the Colosseum on Dec. 14, 2019.

The band’s sound cut, silencing the show and leaving McEntire with a mic and a memory. She mentioned she had sung the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in 1974 (when the NFR was in Oklahoma City), then launched into the song. The crowd stood, took off their hats, sang along. Remarkable moment.

Doing the funny

Catching up with this “Big Game” booking by a big personality.

Shaquille O’Neal’s “All Star Comedy Jam” takes over Resorts World Theatre on Feb. 9-10. D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks and Aida Rodriquez are set to perform. Deon Cole hosts. Show times are 8 p.m.; tickets available at AXS.com.

This is the comedy format that has inspired Marshawn Lynch’s “Beastmode Comedy Show” at Laugh Factory at the Trop. That show is back for its third run midnight Feb. 10. Lynch is planning an onstage Q&A and a meet-and-greet.

Hit 21

On the topic of RWLV, “Big Game Experience” at the resort has lined up an all-star show at its Events Center on Feb. 10.

Hip-hop superstar 21 Savage, the Vegas frequenter 50 Cent, EDM favorite Elderbrook, famed Las Vegas DJ Shift, Ibiza icon Plastik Funk and DJ unKommon lead the Maxim Casio Royale Experience. Tickets at vividseats.com.

Sign us up?

This is the first opportunity for the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign to be illuminated in the colors of the Las Vegas Super Bowl combatants. “Stay tuned” is the official answer to that question.

Mr. Las Vegas is on it …

Suffice to say Wayne Newton’s schedule of personal appearances will spike during Super Bowl Weekend. The entertainment is a focal point of radio show-podcast requests, network affiliate interest and likely every major cable sports operation in the country. This is the result of being the last resident superstar headliner of the Rat Pack era still onstage, and find him in his “Up Close and Personal” multimedia storytelling show at the Flamingo.

Tease this …

Guy Laliberte’s Frooogs community is coming to Luxor parking lot for Super Bowl weekend. This will be a uniquely Las Vegas Super Bowl experience.

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas country fave Sam Riddle takes over Amp’d at M Resort at 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday. No cover in this high-quality hang at the official locals’ resort of the Raiders.

